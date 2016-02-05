A Home of Palatial Majesty

Every so often, we encounter a structure here on homify 360° that immediately makes us guilty of one of the seven deadly sins: lust. No, not the lust for a huge plate full of carbs and sugar, but the lust of wanting to reside in a gigantic palace (the word “house” doesn’t cut it in this case), as the one we’ll be viewing today.

Join us on our travel to South America, where Brazilian architect Aquiles Nícolas Kílaris from Americana, São Paulo, shares with us the epitome of architectural royalty. Dubbed “The Emperor House” by its creator, this majestic space boasts a terrific combination of steel, concrete and glass, all culminating in a fashionable and ultra modern residence.

Taking up no less than 550 square metres, get ready for some jaw-dropping visions of the majestic paradise palace.