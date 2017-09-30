Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 modern kitchens with marble and granite countertops

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When designing your kitchen, you'll always need to plan for your workspace, and granite countertops are probably one of the most popular choices. Marble in the kitchen looks sleek, sophisticated and stylish enough to stand the test of time. But, when you're planning your granite countertop, there are plenty of colours to choose from to suit a modern space, something a bit more eclectic and even the rustic home. Let's have a look at these 20 amazing modern kitchens for tips and tricks to enhance your home. Marble or granite kitchens are durable and elegant, so let's be inspired.

1. A kitchen with granite countertop

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Contrasting colours usually works quite well in the kitchen. The black stained wood cabinets are the perfect balance against the granite countertop.

2. Strip of wall tiles

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Granite countertops shouldn't be the only means of drawing attention to decor in the modern kitchen, these lovely wall tiles above the counter are equally attractive.

3. The perfect complement for light-coloured wood

CASA Habitación FGI, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Modern kitchen
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

Beyond the strength and durability of granite worktops, this material is also available in a variety of shades. If you have chosen furniture in light wood colour, you can combine it with a sand-coloured countertop.

4. With dark wood

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Granite countertops are also versatile enough to be paired with darker wooden hues too. This dark grey is an ideal complementary shade.

5. Red to brighten the kitchen

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Since the kitchen is supposed to be creative space, how about a vibrant shade of red to decorate the countertop. Include granite and your kitchen will look amazingly modern too.

6. Redwood

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Redwood can be combined with a light-coloured granite countertop for a classic kitchen style, which is practical and functional.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Marble loving

Depto DLH, T + T Arquitectos T + T Arquitectos Modern kitchen
T + T Arquitectos
T + T Arquitectos

This kitchen exudes elegance and sophistication and the addition of a marble countertop in this kitchen ensures that it will last a lifetime.

8. Stone

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

Granite can be used throughout kitchens to enhance and decorate, this counter is made entirely of the durable material.

9. With white

Casa Kompa-Enríquez, Axios Arquitectos Axios Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Axios Arquitectos
Axios Arquitectos

White kitchens look chic and cosy, but with the grey hue of granite for the worktop, the design is complete. 

10. The kitchen island

Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Open plan living spaces or modern homes often mean an eating area is vital in the kitchen. Here we see a kitchen island that is neatly fitted with a dining area, essential for those quick meals.

​ 11. Wrapping marble

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

If you are looking for a kitchen with a sensational design, this example is perfect for you. The marble draws attention to the central island and wraps around the space in wonderful detail.

12. Granite worktop

Cocinas, ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S. ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S. Modern kitchen
ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.
ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.

An excellent way to enhance the aesthetic aspect of the use kitchen and granite is by not limiting it to the countetop, here we see it being used instead of tiles on the wall.

13. Mosaic tiles

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The light granite countertop softens the rest of the décor, while the cabinets and drawers are decorated in a dark walnut hue, making this kitchen pretty and charming.

​ 14. Two tone

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

You don't have to stick with just one colour for your cabinets, opt for white and brown doors and enhance your kitchen with a reddish toned granite countertop. 

15. The narrow

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Wood, granite and white furniture are the main ingredients of this awesome layout and design.

16. Industrial

Casa ES - Proyecto, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. Modern kitchen
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

Grey may dominate this kitchen, but it's the marble kitchen island and linear design that makes it eye-catching.

17. Spaciou kitchen

Cocina | FLEXIBILIDAD INTEGRADA, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Modern kitchen White
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

Cook up a storm in this exquisite kitchen that includes modern design, clean lines and an eclectic splash of red for that personal touch.

18. Double and granite worktop

PZ Arquitectura, Grupo PZ Grupo PZ Kitchen
Grupo PZ
Grupo PZ

U-shaped kitchens tend to offer a collected and practical space. This one is bathed in natural light, and one of its distinguishing features is the double height of a granite countertop.

19. Black and grey

Casa PO, LDC Arquitectura LDC Arquitectura Modern kitchen Metal Wood effect
LDC Arquitectura
LDC Arquitectura

Black and grey are the most common colours of granite countertops and this kitchen also incorporates them into the rest of the furniture.

​20. A magnificent central island

Encuentro, Estudio Moron Saad Estudio Moron Saad Modern kitchen
Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad

The final homify feature today shows how granite can be used for the worktop and walls along the kitchen cupboards. How about these 11 counters that make small kitchens perfect?

​Die 5 dinge wat jou huis laat uitstaan vir boewe
Do you prefer the idea of a modern kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks