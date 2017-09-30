20 modern kitchens with marble and granite countertops

When designing your kitchen, you'll always need to plan for your workspace, and granite countertops are probably one of the most popular choices. Marble in the kitchen looks sleek, sophisticated and stylish enough to stand the test of time. But, when you're planning your granite countertop, there are plenty of colours to choose from to suit a modern space, something a bit more eclectic and even the rustic home. Let's have a look at these 20 amazing modern kitchens for tips and tricks to enhance your home. Marble or granite kitchens are durable and elegant, so let's be inspired.