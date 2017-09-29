6 older homes with a modern twist

Although many homes look amazing with a rustic decor, there are some features and fixtures that are just outdated and no longer trendy, especially in older homes. In this homify article, we visit 6 homes that have undergone a dramatic change, making them sleek and sophisticated enough for a millennial. These home transformations are filled with tips and tricks to guide your own house upgrade. Let's see which professional ideas work for your renovation plan to get your home looking more modern and stylish again.