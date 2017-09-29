10 Feng Shui tips to keep bad energy out of the home

If you're experiencing a bout of bad luck lately, and you're tired of losing money and hair over the stress, then it's probably time to consider cleansing your house of bad energies using the ancient Chinese method of Feng Shui. The art of styling your home using this age old method will ensure that you're relaxed, comfortable and at ease the minute you walk into your home. By finding out how to ward off bad vibes, you'll also open yourself up to a better mindset for your professional, emotional, financial and even health related issues. Let's take a look at some of these handy tips for inspiration.