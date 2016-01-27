Cutting edge countertops for 21st century kitchens

Today on homify we have a look at the modern kitchen, but more closely the modern kitchen counter. The possibilities are endless, with sleek designs and materials that will make any kitchen look designer. The variety of colours, styles, textures and materials available for the modern kitchen will suit any character, personality and home.
If you are in the market for something fun yet functional, practical yet simple or just something exclusive that will wow your guests, homify has compiled this Ideabook, filled with tips to make your kitchen counters the star of the home!
This kitchen counter idea has a wood-like design making this subtle and lightly decorated kitchen design complete. The counter situated in the middle of the kitchen also houses a gas stove. The natural looking wood design is definitely complimented by the rest of the kitchen appliances, design and layout while the countertop fits in with the sleek and modern decor. Definitely an attractive kitchen!
This counter doubles as a seating area and working space as well as stove in this fantastic ultra-bright and shiny vibrant kitchen design. The size of the kitchen is taken full advantage of here as the bright and broad counter makes the perfect addition against the shiny all red cabinets and appliances against the wall.
The red is a continuous element to the decor with the bright bar stools included to the seating area, allowing this kitchen to take care of the seating, cooking and working space in one solution and allowing enough space to move around in the kitchen without it being cluttered. A great job by the team at R79!
This elegant counter certainly creates enough working and cooking space within a small kitchen and is perfect if you have an open plan design. Creating more space through the use of counters is not a new idea, but we certainly love this layout!
It makes an elegant division between kitchen, living and dining room areas, don't you think? And it would be the best spot to serve a buffet from if you are expecting a few guests! Embrace the divide here! If you need some more small kitchen tips and tricks, have a look at this ideabook: Easy ways to boost a small kitchen
Having a small kitchen doesn't mean it can't be great, it just takes a bit of planning and ingenuity to make it happen. Although the countertop featured here seems to be quite narrow, it makes use of the tiny space to create a special cooking space in an elegant way. And to create extra working space an extending counter top has been included here too!
If you're hungry for more small kitchen inspiration, check out these: Easy Ways To Boost A Small Kitchen.
There is nothing quite like having a wooden countertop to create a perfectly rustic kitchen design in a home! Using wood in a kitchen is certainly timeless and elegant and makes a kitchen instantly warm, cosy and inviting. Not to mention that wood adds a different texture and dimension to a kitchen, making it an age old countertop idea that has to date not been left out in designer appeal.
This modern design is so sleek and neat with everything in its place coupled with minimal colours and use of materials creating an uncluttered kitchen design. So although this tiny kitchen is ideal for a studio apartment, the sleek and almost monochrome décor gives it the edge to end up in this Ideabook. It's a cool and timeless idea with each appliance having its place out of sight.
A marble countertop is pure sophistication and perfection. Who wouldn't want a counter top that exudes elegance and style while blending in with any decor, cabinet colour or appliance? This marble kitchen is definitely one of our favourites in modern kitchen counter ideas! Choosing a material so stylish and timeless will make your kitchen last a lifetime, or until you get tired of it of course and opt for a change!
Modern kitchen counters can handle the responsibility of looking dramatic, chic and standout so don’t be afraid to really push the boat out and invest in something particularly special. Granite with stone chips inlaid is a gorgeous, glittery and eye-catching material and for a kitchen with a difference, you won’t find anything more impressive when laid in a huge and decadent slab!