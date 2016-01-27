Cutting edge countertops for 21st century kitchens

Today on homify we have a look at the modern kitchen, but more closely the modern kitchen counter. The possibilities are endless, with sleek designs and materials that will make any kitchen look designer. The variety of colours, styles, textures and materials available for the modern kitchen will suit any character, personality and home.

If you are in the market for something fun yet functional, practical yet simple or just something exclusive that will wow your guests, homify has compiled this Ideabook, filled with tips to make your kitchen counters the star of the home!