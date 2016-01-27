Your browser is out-of-date.

Cutting edge countertops for 21st century kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Kitchen
Today on homify we have a look at the modern kitchen, but more closely the modern kitchen counter. The possibilities are endless, with sleek designs and materials that will make any kitchen look designer. The variety of colours, styles, textures and materials available for the modern kitchen will suit any character, personality and home. 

If you are in the market for something fun yet functional, practical yet simple or just something exclusive that will wow your guests, homify has compiled this Ideabook, filled with tips to make your kitchen counters the star of the home!

Dark contrast

Ousado!, Paulinho Peres Group Paulinho Peres Group Modern kitchen
This kitchen counter idea has a wood-like design making this subtle and lightly decorated kitchen design complete. The counter situated in the middle of the kitchen also houses a gas stove. The natural looking wood design is definitely complimented by the rest of the kitchen appliances, design and layout while the countertop fits in with the sleek and modern decor. Definitely an attractive kitchen!

Bright and bold

RESIDENCIA 41BJ MM, r79 r79 Modern kitchen
This counter doubles as a seating area and working space as well as stove in this fantastic ultra-bright and shiny vibrant kitchen design. The size of the kitchen is taken full advantage of here as the bright and broad counter makes the perfect addition against the shiny all red cabinets and appliances against the wall. 

The red is a continuous element to the decor with the bright bar stools included to the seating area, allowing this kitchen to take care of the seating, cooking and working space in one solution and allowing enough space to move around in the kitchen without it being cluttered. A great job by the team at R79!

Large enough to divide a room

Dilido Island House-Miami 2, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern kitchen
This elegant counter certainly creates enough working and cooking space within a small kitchen and is perfect if you have an open plan design. Creating more space through the use of counters is not a new idea, but we certainly love this layout!

It makes an elegant division between kitchen, living and dining room areas, don't you think? And it would be the best spot to serve a buffet from if you are expecting a few guests! Embrace the divide here! If you need some more small kitchen tips and tricks, have a look at this ideabook: Easy ways to boost a small kitchen

Small enough for tiny kitchens

Kuchnia - Wrzos, DoMilimetra DoMilimetra Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
Having a small kitchen doesn't mean it can't be great, it just takes a bit of planning and ingenuity to make it happen. Although the countertop featured here seems to be quite narrow, it makes use of the tiny space to create a special cooking space in an elegant way. And to create extra working space an extending counter top has been included here too!

If you're hungry for more small kitchen inspiration, check out these: Easy Ways To Boost A Small Kitchen.

The warmth of wood

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
There is nothing quite like having a wooden countertop to create a perfectly rustic kitchen design in a home! Using wood in a kitchen is certainly timeless and elegant and makes a kitchen instantly warm, cosy and inviting. Not to mention that wood adds a different texture and dimension to a kitchen, making it an age old countertop idea that has to date not been left out in designer appeal.

Granite precision

homify Modern kitchen
This modern design is so sleek and neat with everything in its place coupled with minimal colours and use of materials creating an uncluttered kitchen design. So although this tiny kitchen is ideal for a studio apartment, the sleek and almost monochrome décor gives it the edge to end up in this Ideabook. It's a cool and timeless idea with each appliance having its place out of sight.

Timeless marble

Cocina Los Tuxtlas., arQing arQing Modern kitchen
A marble countertop is pure sophistication and perfection. Who wouldn't want a counter top that exudes elegance and style while blending in with any decor, cabinet colour or appliance? This marble kitchen is definitely one of our favourites in modern kitchen counter ideas! Choosing a material so stylish and timeless will make your kitchen last a lifetime, or until you get tired of it of course and opt for a change!

Opulent material

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Kitchen
Modern kitchen counters can handle the responsibility of looking dramatic, chic and standout so don’t be afraid to really push the boat out and invest in something particularly special. Granite with stone chips inlaid is a gorgeous, glittery and eye-catching material and for a kitchen with a difference, you won’t find anything more impressive when laid in a huge and decadent slab!

Which was your favourite counter and why? What style do you have in your kitchen? Let us know in the comments!

