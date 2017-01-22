9 brilliant sofa beds for unexpected visitors

Are you expecting many visitors this season? Then this Ideabook is for you! Sleep is extremely important, and so is plain old rest, since a lack of sleep or rest can cause several different diseases in the short and long term, such as obesity, loss of brain tissue, heart disease, repetitive negative thoughts—all of which can affect your life severely.

To sleep and relax as we should, nothing is better than a comfortable sofa bed. The sofa bed has become a trend for households, especially for those without much space. A sofa bed can catch you and make you forget everything. Moreover, they serve you well when you get those unexpected visits from friends and family and do not have an extra bed or bedroom to offer.

Today on homify we will bring you different styles of the ever-popular sofa bed so you can enjoy it at any time!