​The Sunshine House

We are quite charmed by the first impressions of this villa: simplistic sophistication. We can clearly see that wood is not the only material used for the facade; however, it is equally observable how strikingly the wood stands out among the rest of the materials.

Stone, concrete, tile and glass have come a long way, and are the (literal) building blocks which we count on for our sturdy structures. Our experts in this case have skilfully used these materials to implement a comfortable interior space that sports a cool vibe in summer, and a warm one in winter.

Here, together with the rich brown tone of the wood, we can see how these materials are adorned by a warm beige palette that has become quite popular in the world of Mediterranean structures.