​The Sunshine House

Ah, the beauty of wood. That timeless vibe that is exuded by this raw and natural material that can adjust to any style and structure so very easily. Today on homify 360°, we celebrate the beauty that is wood by touring a Mediterranean villa that sports a good amount of this striking substance.
Spanish architectural firm Riba Massanell S.L. have also come to appreciate this magical material. They are so dedicated to wood that they incorporate it in all their constructions, from furniture to spacious houses. And it is today’s architectural highlight where we will see how warm, inviting and sophisticated wood can make a residential dwelling.
Let’s discover this magical villa.
We are quite charmed by the first impressions of this villa: simplistic sophistication. We can clearly see that wood is not the only material used for the facade; however, it is equally observable how strikingly the wood stands out among the rest of the materials.
Stone, concrete, tile and glass have come a long way, and are the (literal) building blocks which we count on for our sturdy structures. Our experts in this case have skilfully used these materials to implement a comfortable interior space that sports a cool vibe in summer, and a warm one in winter.
Here, together with the rich brown tone of the wood, we can see how these materials are adorned by a warm beige palette that has become quite popular in the world of Mediterranean structures.
From a sophisticated front entrance to a backyard that leaves us saying “wow!”. This 200 square metre residence certainly doesn't hold back when it comes to presenting spaces for leisure and entertaining.
A stretched out lawn with flourishing green grass covers the backyard, enhanced artistically by all the elements we love in our gardens: plants, flowers, lush trees, and decorative rocks. And who can overlook that swimming pool, which is sure to be the most popular star whenever the temperature starts to ascend?
We’ll have our drinks at the pool, thanks!
The spacious terrace serves as the link between the exterior landscape and interior spaces. With its traditional design, it contains all the necessary elements that a resident/guest requires for fun and comfort.
The furniture (bringing in a dash of cool white tones) serves up the ideal seating spots where we can relax, either with a book/glass of wine, while catching up with some friends, or when keeping an eye on the kids in the pool.
Notice the wood that delightfully sneaks in? The columns, ceiling beams, door frames, furniture…
The terrace gains another characteristic, simply by viewing it from another angle. What was a charming entertainment/leisure spot in the previous image now serves as a gorgeous extension of the house itself. It seems to embrace the residence all the way around, serving as not only a platform of the villa, but also the link to the garden grounds.
See our superb series of balconies, porches and terraces available in a multitude of styles, colours and layouts.
A homify 360° certainly can’t be complete without a glance at the interiors. And since we were so pleased with the facade, we are overjoyed at seeing that the insides have re-used all the winning ingredients of the exterior areas. Wood, beige colours, a warm and charming vibe, and cool relaxing areas are all present!
Speaking of wood, it makes a grand impression by being present not only in the house structure, but in the furniture elements as well. The dining table and chairs, wall decor, even the ceiling lights sport this majestic material!
Warm, charming and consistent – just the way we love it!
Mediterranean (and rustic) styles pride themselves on using beige- and earthy tones. And since these colours work so well, it becomes all the more spectacular when a spot of additional colour jumps out, as seen here with the couches. The jam-coloured hues add some soft character to the room, yet blends in perfectly with the overall palette.
What can we say? Any house that uses the right amount of wood, a charming colour tone, and enough spaces for leisure and entertainment gets our vote of approval!
