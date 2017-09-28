Your browser is out-of-date.

Combining wall colour with furniture: 7 infallible tricks

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Estilo Nórdico / Escandinavo., Mobiliario y Decoración Mobiliario y Decoración Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Colour and vibrant shades in the home will enhance a space and evoke a pleasant atmosphere. In this homify feature, we look at how the colour choice of your walls and furniture are sure to make your interior more comfortable, cosy and easy on the eye. You don't need to only incorporate neutrals, all-white walls and simple colour combinations to have a trendy and classic home decor, by including your favourite colour into the home, you include a personal touch that will be charming and creative. Going for grey walls and brown furniture is a thing of the past. Let's take a look!

1. Stainless steel furniture

Stainless steel furniture never goes out of style. It may have an industrial appearance, but its definitely a modern choice that is durable and easy to maintain. It may look like a restaurant kitchen, but there's nothing wrong with that!

2. Warm tones or cold tones

Estudio de Arquitectura y diseño sanahuja&partners , sanahuja&partners sanahuja&partners Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Think about the ambiance of your room and how colour will affect whether a room is cosy or relaxing. Combining colour on your walls and furniture will enhance this feeling. While warmer tones such as yellow, brown or ochre, stimulate the senses and create a cosy environment, cooler colours, such as greys, blues, greens and violets, enhance a relaxing ambiance. 

3. White furniture

pokój nastolatki - Kraków, Grzegórzecka - wizualizacja, MIRAI STUDIO MIRAI STUDIO Nursery/kid’s room
Grey walls don't need to go with brown furniture anymore, a white sofa is pretty and stylish too. Incorporating white furniture will light up the room in a pleasant and harmonious charm.

4. Shabby chic furniture

EMPAPELADOS, MANTELES, ALMOHADONES, ILUMINACION, MUEBLES & VAJILLA, Casa Feten Casa Feten Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Shabby chic detail is ideal for combining colour walls and brown furniture. By blending old furniture detail with modern elements your interior can be comfortable and delightful. You should probably rethink getting rid of your grandmas' vanity.

5. Natural wood furniture

CASA HORIZON, Barea + Partners Barea + Partners Modern dining room
The range of warm colours is perfect for bedrooms or living spaces, used for to relaxing. Brown wooden furniture will make me think of which colour I can paint the walls. The furniture combines perfectly with lighter colour walls and warm tones such as earthy beige and white.

6. Metal furniture

Via Vespucci, raimondo guidacci raimondo guidacci BedroomWardrobes & closets
Metal furniture is used in interiors for that industrial style. Although this is not recommended for small spaces, the space has high ceilings that add a sophisticated and modern layout to this room.

7. Ideal design

Estilo Nórdico / Escandinavo., Mobiliario y Decoración Mobiliario y Decoración Living roomCupboards & sideboards
This furniture has a decorative design, combining colour walls and contemporary furniture is essential for a design feature that enhances a minimalist style in any space. Stylishly furnished with a small budget to inspire you.

What are your thoughts on colourful walls?

No, Thanks