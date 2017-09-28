Combining wall colour with furniture: 7 infallible tricks

Colour and vibrant shades in the home will enhance a space and evoke a pleasant atmosphere. In this homify feature, we look at how the colour choice of your walls and furniture are sure to make your interior more comfortable, cosy and easy on the eye. You don't need to only incorporate neutrals, all-white walls and simple colour combinations to have a trendy and classic home decor, by including your favourite colour into the home, you include a personal touch that will be charming and creative. Going for grey walls and brown furniture is a thing of the past. Let's take a look!