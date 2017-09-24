7 small but delicious modern kitchens

If you've ever bemoaned the fact that you have a small kitchen and have blamed the bijou dimensions for a lack of creative decor, we are about to show you that you have no more excuses!

We've found a host of gorgeously stylish and yet super small kitchens to show you today, each of which has been crafted by a master kitchen planner to perfectly balance all the functionality that you need from a food preparation space alongside covetable aesthetics. If you've ever struggled to come up with some brilliant ideas for a small kitchen in your home, you're about to have all the inspiration you'll ever need! Let's get started.