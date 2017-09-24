Your browser is out-of-date.

7 small but delicious modern kitchens

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern kitchen
If you've ever bemoaned the fact that you have a small kitchen and have blamed the bijou dimensions for a lack of creative decor, we are about to show you that you have no more excuses! 

We've found a host of gorgeously stylish and yet super small kitchens to show you today, each of which has been crafted by a master kitchen planner to perfectly balance all the functionality that you need from a food preparation space alongside covetable aesthetics. If you've ever struggled to come up with some brilliant ideas for a small kitchen in your home, you're about to have all the inspiration you'll ever need! Let's get started.

1. Fully integrated!

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern kitchen
We're not just talking about the fact that sleek appliances have been built-in here, but the fact that all that is separating the kitchen from the rest of the apartment is a set of stylish glass doors! This has helped to make the room look and feel so much larger, as has an all-white scheme! Lovely!

2. 50 shades of grey.

Jasne mieszkanie na poddaszu, Pracownia Aranżacji Wnętrz "O-Kreślarnia" Pracownia Aranżacji Wnętrz 'O-Kreślarnia' Modern kitchen Beige
If you think a small kitchen is a stumbling block to enjoying a really contemporary, think again! Here, we see a stunning kaleidoscope of grey hues working together to offer up a tasty treat of a slick and modern kitchen! Some framed art has really amplified the effect as well!

3. Adaptive and impressive.

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA Modern kitchen
Well this is not what you'd call a regularly-shaped room, but what a wow-factor space it is anyway! The kitchen planner here has not only used the dimensions and angles of the room to perfection, they even added mirrors, in a clever bid to make the entire area look and feel so much bigger! There is a shocking amount of counter space as well.

4. Connected to nature.

SABAUDIA SUL MARE, Stefano Dorata Stefano Dorata Modern kitchen
Small and simple, this kitchen has one serious selling point: it leads out into the garden! In essence, the outdoor terrace helps to make the perceived area of the room far bigger, which is amplified by keeping all large wall surfaces, indoor and outdoors, white. Totally plain kitchen walls are really keeping the look chic.

5. All about the colour!

homify Modern kitchen
Who said that small spaces need to be decorated with muted colours? Not us and certainly not the designer of this AMAZING red kitchen! If anything, the bold hue at the bottom helps to make the room feel taller, which in turn, makes it look really elegant and fun, all at the same time. LOVE that retro fridge!

6. All-in-one industrial.

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
This kitchen might be a simple one-wall linear installation, but the industrial vibes are making it look not only ready for anything, but also really understated and contemporary. That metal wall racking is an absolute gem of an idea that we are definitely planning to steal!

7. Totally unconstrained.

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
The classic wooden cabinets here look gorgeous, but when you notice that the kitchen is totally open, into the living room, that's when you realise that a small kitchen is no stumbling block to greatness. The breakfast bar is a fantastic inclusion, which keeps dining and cooking all in one space and helps to really make the space a standout and unapologetically cosy zone. 

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 small home storage solutions.

How can I separate the kitchen from the living room?
Are you about to try out some serious style risks in your small kitchen?

