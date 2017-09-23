7 tips to choose the right colours for your home

When it comes to picking the colours for your home, you will be totally overwhelmed and, probably, keen to try a few different things in every room, just to be sure that all your favourite shades have been used. STOP!

While we, like interior designers, always seek to applaud brave design concepts, there are some pertinent points to take into consideration before embarking on any decorating project. While you might simple love the idea of choosing a decadent vermillion for your bedroom, have you thought about the shape and size of the room? Or the fact that you need to be able to relax properly in there? Well… we are going to give you a list of all the issues you should consider, before choosing your fabulous wall colours., so that you don't end up making a hard to rectify mistake. And no, we are NOT simply going to suggest white for everywhere, we promise!