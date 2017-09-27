20 fantastic ideas for a small kitchen

Redesigning your kitchen is not an easy task, it takes time, effort and of course space to get your kitchen looking the ideal gourmet dream. In this homify feature, we look at 20 awesome kitchen ideas, each with its own functional design that will fit your home perfectly. Start thinking about your must-have kitchen features and let's see how our professionals will get your space attractive and elegant enough for socialising and entertaining the entire family.
Lack of storage is a common problem in most small kitchens. Fortunately, innovative ideas such as these will fit all your essentials into one stunning space.
A brilliant kitchen incorporates fresh air and natural light for a positive energy that is truly impressive.
This is an extremely unique solution to a small living space. Just hide the clutter behind a fold-out door.
Combine different styles in kitchens for a modern meets rustic decor, that is aesthetically charming.
The kitchen featured here will appeal to those who adore anything quirky and eclectic.
You don't need to go for the boring and neutral shades in a kitchen anymore, add a dramatic yellow and timeless blue for a fascinating effect.
There's nothing more modern in a kitchen then sophisticated lines and glossy surfaces.
White and wood is a winning combination for a pretty kitchen.
Rustic kitchens are eye-catching for your country living space. Incorporate a chalkboard wall and you'll be able to keep track of your shopping list.
A retro arrangement allows you to combine different colours, patterns and shapes. The main attraction of this small kitchen has to be the extravagant yellow fridge.
It is important to feel comfortable and stress free in the kitchen. This one is undoubtedly practical and functional.
An awesome blue splashback is daring and different for a petite kitchen.
Natural wood enhances a cosy atmosphere to any space and is the perfect material for a kitchen.
Mirrored fronts are stylish kitchen, but it's important to remember that black will gather dirt and stains more easily.
Reduce partitions in a small living area and opt for an open plan kitchen.
An industrial kitchen is economical and elegant enough to be modern too.
Replace that floral arrangement in the kitchen with a pot plant of fresh herbs, right at hand for cooking.
Light plays a very important role in every kitchen, which is why the countertops need to be properly lit in order to prepare meals efficiently.
Relax and catch up on the latest news while sipping on your cup of coffee at this tiny informal dining space in your kitchen.
Our final kitchen has all the making of classic and charming decor with a gorgeous view too. How about these 11 counters that make small kitchens perfect?