20 fantastic ideas for a small kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Kitchen
Redesigning your kitchen is not an easy task, it takes time, effort and of course space to get your kitchen looking the ideal gourmet dream. In this homify feature, we look at 20 awesome kitchen ideas, each with its own functional design that will fit your home perfectly. Start thinking about your must-have kitchen features and let's see how our professionals will get your space attractive and elegant enough for socialising and entertaining the entire family.

1. Storage for everything

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lack of storage is a common problem in most small kitchens. Fortunately, innovative ideas such as these will fit all your essentials into one stunning space. 

2. Natural light

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Kitchen
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

A brilliant kitchen incorporates fresh air and natural light for a positive energy that is truly impressive.

3. Hidden kitchen

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

This is an extremely unique solution to a small living space. Just hide the clutter behind a fold-out door.

4. Simple elegance

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Combine different styles in kitchens for a modern meets rustic decor, that is aesthetically charming. 

5. Eclectic design

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Kitchen
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

The kitchen featured here will appeal to those who adore anything quirky and eclectic. 

6. A combination of colours

BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

You don't need to go for the boring and neutral shades in a kitchen anymore, add a dramatic yellow and timeless blue for a fascinating effect.

7. Modern appearance

Kitchen island, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Modern kitchen
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

There's nothing more modern in a kitchen then sophisticated lines and glossy surfaces.

8. White and wood

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

White and wood is a winning combination for a pretty kitchen.

9. Peculiar

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Rustic kitchens are eye-catching for your country living space. Incorporate a chalkboard wall and you'll be able to keep track of your shopping list.

10. In retro style

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

A retro arrangement allows you to combine different colours, patterns and shapes. The main attraction of this small kitchen has to be the extravagant yellow fridge.

11. Functional style

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenCabinets & shelves White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

It is important to feel comfortable and stress free in the kitchen. This one is undoubtedly practical and functional. 

12. Vibrant colour

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenStorage White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

An awesome blue splashback is daring and different for a petite kitchen. 

13. Cosy corner

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Natural wood enhances a cosy atmosphere to any space and is the perfect material for a kitchen.

14. Mirror fronts

Loft , Pulse Arquitetura Pulse Arquitetura Kitchen
Pulse Arquitetura

Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura

Mirrored fronts are stylish kitchen, but it's important to remember that black will gather dirt and stains more easily.

15. Open plan

Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Kitchen
architektur-photos.de

architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de

Reduce partitions in a small living area and opt for an open plan kitchen.

16. Industrial

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

An industrial kitchen is economical and elegant enough to be modern too. 

17. Fresh herbs

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк Анна Теклюк Kitchen
Анна Теклюк

Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк

Replace that floral arrangement in the kitchen with a pot plant of fresh herbs, right at hand for cooking.

18. Special lighting

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Kitchen
Pink Pug Design Interior

Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

Light plays a very important role in every kitchen, which is why the countertops need to be properly lit in order to prepare meals efficiently. 

19. Full of relaxation

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Relax and catch up on the latest news while sipping on your cup of coffee at this tiny informal dining space in your kitchen.

20. Space full of charm

Бирюза и кружева, Алёна Демшинова Алёна Демшинова Kitchen
Алёна Демшинова

Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова

Our final kitchen has all the making of classic and charming decor with a gorgeous view too. How about these 11 counters that make small kitchens perfect?

Which of these 20 small kitchens suit your home?

homify - modify your home

4.5

