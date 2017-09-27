4 types of outdoor flooring: advantages and disadvantages

Ceramic outdoor flooring is one of the most commonly used, as it has many advantages, from being easy to clean and maintain, to its temperature resistance, making it ideal for exteriors. Ceramic floors are available in clay, porcelain and even stoneware. Each has specific advantages:

- Clay: Great for a rustic flair on the terrace, but it requires more treatment and care, as it is sensitive to blemishes.

- Porcelain: This high gloss option is durable, scratch resistant and able to withstand high and low temperatures. It's also versatile and available in a variety of shapes and colours, to imitate textures of other materials, such as stone, marble or even wood. Porcelain is one of the best outdoor flooring options on the market.

- Stoneware: It is cheaper and easier to install, but because it is thinner than porcelain is also less resistant to the exterior.