4 types of outdoor flooring: advantages and disadvantages

The outdoor flooring of your home may require a lot more consideration and planning then you originally thought. In this homify feature, we concentrate on 4 types of outdoors floors and their advantages and disadvantages. Your flooring will however have to fit in with the decor, living space and even architectural style. There are a variety of extra factors to think about, from temperatures and weather conditions to the layout of your terrace or garden area. Let's take a look at each option to see which fits into the design of your home.
Ceramic outdoor flooring is one of the most commonly used, as it has many advantages, from being easy to clean and maintain, to its temperature resistance, making it ideal for exteriors. Ceramic floors are available in clay, porcelain and even stoneware. Each has specific advantages:
- Clay: Great for a rustic flair on the terrace, but it requires more treatment and care, as it is sensitive to blemishes.
- Porcelain: This high gloss option is durable, scratch resistant and able to withstand high and low temperatures. It's also versatile and available in a variety of shapes and colours, to imitate textures of other materials, such as stone, marble or even wood. Porcelain is one of the best outdoor flooring options on the market.
- Stoneware: It is cheaper and easier to install, but because it is thinner than porcelain is also less resistant to the exterior.
Wood is perfect for a terrace area, and fits both a modern and rustic design. Although it has plenty of advantages, it also has a few disadvantages, such as, regular maintenance, especially if it is natural wood. However, whether the wood is synthetic or natural, the installation of a wooden pavement is more complicated than other materials, so it is advisable to go to a specialist. The advantages include:
- Beauty: Wood undoubtedly adds a beautiful and aesthetic finish to the outdoor floors. This material has a wide range of types, including tropical woods, such as teak and bamboo. Wooden floors enhance a warm feeling that is more comfortable when walking barefoot.
- Practical: Wood is practical for the outdoor floors and the slats changed if and when required.
Natural stone is an environmentally friendly and visually pleasing material. Polished and irregular, stone is a material that is easy to maintain and durable. And since each stone is unique, it has a rustic charm that enhances any home design.
The most common types of stone for outdoor flooring are:
- Slab: These stone outdoor floors are resistant to all types of weather and highly recommended for the coldest places, as they are not affected by ice.
- Granite: Although this may not be the cheapest option, it is one of the most beautiful and is highly recommended for warm areas, due to its heat resistance, this material is also versatile, and can be found in a variety of colours, sizes and shapes.
- Slate: Often used mostly on roofs, since it is rather waterproof and offers a good thermal insulation, slate can also be a great option for the pavement. The grey colour, ranges from lighter shades to almost black greys, adding sleek style to the terrace.
There's nothing quite as modern for your outdoors as polished cement flooring. It's perfect for a minimalist home and is easy to install, maintain and clean. It's relatively inexpensive and is available in a surprisingly wide range of colours other than the usual grey.