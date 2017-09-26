17 small pools for patios and small gardens

Just because you have a small garden or patio, doesn't mean you should forget about including a small pool into your home. In this homify feature, we look at 17 fabulous small pools that are pretty perfect and ideal for even the tiniest gardens and patios. Interested? Well, let's gain inspiration from some of these amazing examples! It's time to be creative in your own garden and patio… just in time for summer.
With summer just around the corner, you can cool off in the comfort of your home without worrying about the crowded beaches or public pools. Inground pools are also essential for increasing the value of your home.
Small courtyard pools should not only be comfortable, but also fit into the rest of the decor. This one is cosy and charming enough for its petite space.
Although we all love a shady spot on a hot summer day, when planning the orientation of small inground pools, always avoid the shade.
Keep it simple and small pools will take up less space in your garden. You can't go wrong with the rectangular and circular design.
So you live in an apartment with views of the city, but you still want to enjoy that summer day, small pools on the terrace will keep you cool. This one has a lovely deck area.
Small indoor pools such as this, with a sensational view of the ocean is the best of both worlds, and it can even be enjoyed at any time of the day.
We've seen images of pools located on the terrace and with views of the ocean, here is one on the rooftop.
Although there are various materials for swimming pools, wood isn't used often, but adds a warm touch to the environment that we love.
Decorating small pools isn't a tough job, just go for pretty plants and flora.
Small inground pools can be usable at any time of the day with fabulous illumination.
The depth of inground pools should be determined by our needs and budget. Is it just for fun or will you be doing some serious training too?
Regardless of size, the design we give the pool will bring style to our space, choose a style that works with the architecture of the house.
This pool adapts to the terrain of the garden, an idea to bear in mind when you're thinking about small courtyard pools to enhance your home.
Stone blocks around this pool is fantastic for practicing your diving.
Small pools with a transparent design is perfect to relax and enjoy that sizzling day.
For those living in colder climates, there's always a hot tub to keep calm at the end of a busy work day. Here are 9 pictures of South African homes with pools.