17 small pools for patios and small gardens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Pool
Just because you have a small garden or patio, doesn't mean you should forget about including a small pool into your home. In this homify feature, we look at 17 fabulous small pools that are pretty perfect and ideal for even the tiniest gardens and patios. Interested? Well, let's gain inspiration from some of these amazing examples! It's time to be creative in your own garden and patio… just in time for summer.

1. Why is it good to have a pool?

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

With summer just around the corner, you can cool off in the comfort of your home without worrying about the crowded beaches or public pools. Inground pools are also essential for increasing the value of your home.

2. The design

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Small courtyard pools should not only be comfortable, but also fit into the rest of the decor. This one is cosy and charming enough for its petite space.

3. Shadows and shade

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

Although we all love a shady spot on a hot summer day, when planning the orientation of small inground pools, always avoid the shade.

4. Recharged space

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fewer objects will take up less space, necessary in a small patio.

5. Simple

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Pool
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

Keep it simple and small pools will take up less space in your garden. You can't go wrong with the rectangular and circular design.

6. A pool on the terrace

Casa GG, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Pool Stone Brown
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

So you live in an apartment with views of the city, but you still want to enjoy that summer day, small pools on the terrace will keep you cool. This one has a lovely deck area.

7. Inside or Outside

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small indoor pools such as this, with a sensational view of the ocean is the best of both worlds, and it can even be enjoyed at any time of the day.

8. Swimming at height

APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Pool
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

We've seen images of pools located on the terrace and with views of the ocean, here is one on the rooftop.

9. Materials

披露山のゲストハウス, 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS Pool
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS

小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS

Although there are various materials for swimming pools, wood isn't used often, but adds a warm touch to the environment that we love.

10. Plants

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Pool
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Decorating small pools isn't a tough job, just go for pretty plants and flora.

11. Lighting

Дом AUS, INT2architecture INT2architecture Patios
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Small inground pools can be usable at any time of the day with fabulous illumination.

12. Depth

Coronas de piscina en tosca, Artosca Artosca Pool
Artosca

Artosca
Artosca
Artosca

The depth of inground pools should be determined by our needs and budget. Is it just for fun or will you be doing some serious training too?

13. Modern Designs

Piscinas Lúdicas en Gresite | Pools in Gresite, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
INBECA Wellness Equipment

INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment

Regardless of size, the design we give the pool will bring style to our space, choose a style that works with the architecture of the house.

14. A pool adapted to the patio

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This pool adapts to the terrain of the garden, an idea to bear in mind when you're thinking about small courtyard pools to enhance your home.

15. Small details

Residencia Armenia, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Pool
Superficie Actual

Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

Stone blocks around this pool is fantastic for practicing your diving.

16. A different pool

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small pools with a transparent design is perfect to relax and enjoy that sizzling day.

17. A warm pool

Skargards Panel - Der traditionelle Hot Tub aus Schweden, Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland Pool
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland

Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland

For those living in colder climates, there's always a hot tub to keep calm at the end of a busy work day. Here are 9 pictures of South African homes with pools.

Do you have a small pool idea that you adore?

