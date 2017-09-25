How do I set up the furniture in large rooms?

The layout of a room will impact on its space and decor greatly, which is why it's important to think of furnishing big rooms with comfort in mind. Whether it be the living room, dining room or even the kitchen, your open plan interior needs to be inviting, cosy and not crowded by furniture and accessories. In this homify feature, we look at some simple tips to upgrade your home with elegance and harmonious style, furnishing big spaces takes time and effort, but with proper planning, it can be a dream come true.