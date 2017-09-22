A home staging project that breathed new life into an old apartment

Home stagers must be magicians in their private time, as the incredible illusions of fully functioning and ready to live in homes that they craft are second to none! Essentially, they furnish a space to look as though it is being lived in already, so that potential buyers can imagine moving in and act quickly to make offers and secure a new home. You can't deny that this is a very savvy itechnique for sellers to employ!

If you've never thought about home staging or why it is such a valuable skill to possess, come with us now, as we give you a guided tour of an apartment that had been left in a shamefully neglectful state for an extended period of time, before being transformed by a talented team of stagers. We have no doubt that this home sold in a matter of moments, following the dramatic overhaul, so let's take a look and see if you are in awe of what home staging can do for a property as well!