Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A home staging project that breathed new life into an old apartment

press profile homify press profile homify
Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Home stagers must be magicians in their private time, as the incredible illusions of fully functioning and ready to live in homes that they craft are second to none! Essentially, they furnish a space to look as though it is being lived in already, so that potential buyers can imagine moving in and act quickly to make offers and secure a new home. You can't deny that this is a very savvy itechnique for sellers to employ!

If you've never thought about home staging or why it is such a valuable skill to possess, come with us now, as we give you a guided tour of an apartment that had been left in a shamefully neglectful state for an extended period of time, before being transformed by a talented team of stagers. We have no doubt that this home sold in a matter of moments, following the dramatic overhaul, so let's take a look and see if you are in awe of what home staging can do for a property as well!

Before: a drab entrance.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Well this hallway certainly won't be winning any beauty awards and, let's face it, it hardly screams welcome home either, does it? We don;t see potential buyers being sold on this awful first impression!

After: bright and beautiful.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Wow! what a massive difference a storage trunk, dried flower display, wall mirror and swipe of bright paint has made! This doesn't even look like the same entrance and look at the floor! We didn't even notice that before! First impressions count and this one is amazing!

Before: a languishing living room.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

The ceiling height looks nice here, but that's just about all we can say, on a positive note! Clutter, no cohesive design strategy and a boring colour scheme really aren't working any magic here!

After: stunning and sumptuous.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Living room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Simple staging touches have made such a big difference here! A vibrant arch colour, a little art and a pretty sofa have totally changed this living room into a usable and enjoyable space!An uplighter was a genius touch as well, as it amplifies that great ceiling height!

Before: barely a kitchen.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

If you can spot a functioning kitchen in this area, please point it out to us! A key feature that all potential buyers look for is a ready-to-use food prep station, so it makes perfect sense to actually include one. You don't have to spend a lot of money, as even a very basic and budget installation will look better than nothing, as we're about to prove!

After: everything you need!

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist dining room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Part of an open-plan layout with the lounge that we just admired, this newly built-in kitchen has transformed the far end of the room! It's small, very simple in design and has no fancy appliances, but what a difference it has made to the overall appeal! Can't you imagine cooking here now? We can!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

After: just so stylish!

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Living room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Let's see a few more details of this charming open room, shall we? The stagers have chosen to hang sheer curtains way higher than the windows, in a bid to make the ceiling height the star of the show and what a good idea it was!

After: every need accounted for.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist dining room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Naturally, you can't successfully stage a home without showing potential buyers where they could eat! A small and cosy, yet very stylish dining set here has divided the open room so perfectly and helps to compartmentalise different aspects of usability for the space.

Before: not a master bedroom yet.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Hmmm. This has the makings of a pretty boudoir but is falling woefully short of the mark right now! A touch of home staging, however, will sort that out!

After: so much more relaxing!

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Mediterranean style bedroom
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

The fresh blue that is being used throughout the apartment, in small doses is exceptionally clever! It creates a cohesive design and ads life to every room, especially this one! We love that the previously overbearing dark wood bed frame has been given a coat of white paint too, as it has made the whole room feel far larger and more modern. That equals saleable!

Before: a bathroom disaster!

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Second to a functioning kitchen, buyers look for bathrooms that aren;t heath violations. This one doesn't quite meet the expected standards, but it will!

After: Ready to use.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimal style Bathroom
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

What a difference a good clean and a new shower cubicle can make! The other suite items are the same, you just can't tell because they are sparkling and uncluttered now!

After: finishing touches.

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimal style Bathroom
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Finally, some candles and flowers were added, along with pretty mirror lights and suddenly, this bathroom is a real selling point! We told you that home staging is something of a dark art and we bet you believe us now!

For more home-selling inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 tricks that increases the value of your home.

​10 idees om jou huis se ingang modern te maak
Are you staggered by the impact of home staging here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks