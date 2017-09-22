A home staging project that breathed new life into an old apartment

Home stagers must be magicians in their private time, as the incredible illusions of fully functioning and ready to live in homes that they craft are second to none! Essentially, they furnish a space to look as though it is being lived in already, so that potential buyers can imagine moving in and act quickly to make offers and secure a new home. You can't deny that this is a very savvy itechnique for sellers to employ!
If you've never thought about home staging or why it is such a valuable skill to possess, come with us now, as we give you a guided tour of an apartment that had been left in a shamefully neglectful state for an extended period of time, before being transformed by a talented team of stagers. We have no doubt that this home sold in a matter of moments, following the dramatic overhaul, so let's take a look and see if you are in awe of what home staging can do for a property as well!
Well this hallway certainly won't be winning any beauty awards and, let's face it, it hardly screams
welcome home either, does it? We don;t see potential buyers being sold on this awful first impression!
Wow! what a massive difference a storage trunk, dried flower display, wall mirror and swipe of bright paint has made! This doesn't even look like the same entrance and look at the floor! We didn't even notice that before! First impressions count and this one is amazing!
The ceiling height looks nice here, but that's just about all we can say, on a positive note! Clutter, no cohesive design strategy and a boring colour scheme really aren't working any magic here!
Simple staging touches have made such a big difference here! A vibrant arch colour, a little art and a pretty sofa have totally changed this living room into a usable and enjoyable space!An uplighter was a genius touch as well, as it amplifies that great ceiling height!
If you can spot a functioning kitchen in this area, please point it out to us! A key feature that all potential buyers look for is a ready-to-use food prep station, so it makes perfect sense to actually include one. You don't have to spend a lot of money, as even a very basic and budget installation will look better than nothing, as we're about to prove!
Part of an open-plan layout with the lounge that we just admired, this newly built-in kitchen has transformed the far end of the room! It's small, very simple in design and has no fancy appliances, but what a difference it has made to the overall appeal! Can't you imagine cooking here now? We can!
Let's see a few more details of this charming open room, shall we? The stagers have chosen to hang sheer curtains way higher than the windows, in a bid to make the ceiling height the star of the show and what a good idea it was!
Naturally, you can't successfully stage a home without showing potential buyers where they could eat! A small and cosy, yet very stylish dining set here has divided the open room so perfectly and helps to compartmentalise different aspects of usability for the space.
Hmmm. This has the makings of a pretty boudoir but is falling woefully short of the mark right now! A touch of home staging, however, will sort that out!
The fresh blue that is being used throughout the apartment, in small doses is exceptionally clever! It creates a cohesive design and ads life to every room, especially this one! We love that the previously overbearing dark wood bed frame has been given a coat of white paint too, as it has made the whole room feel far larger and more modern. That equals saleable!
Second to a functioning kitchen, buyers look for bathrooms that aren;t heath violations. This one doesn't quite meet the expected standards, but it will!
What a difference a good clean and a new shower cubicle can make! The other suite items are the same, you just can't tell because they are sparkling and uncluttered now!
Finally, some candles and flowers were added, along with pretty mirror lights and suddenly, this bathroom is a real selling point! We told you that home staging is something of a dark art and we bet you believe us now!
