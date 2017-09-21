2017 trends that are over already!

We all want to make sure that we are staying trendy and fashionable, but that's a tough nut to crack, in terms of home design! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that trends come and go quicker than you can ever imagine, but there have been some heavily promoted styles this year, which are now coming to an end and we want to give you some warning! Don't worry; even if you have committed to some of these aesthetics, there are ways to adapt them to give your home a little more fashionable longevity, so come with us now and let's prevent you from going into 2018 with a horribly outdated house!
You can't go anywhere without seeing these exposed filament lightbulbs now, with even chain restaurants getting in on the look! To set yourself apart, it's time to think about some pretty shades and, if you want to really be bold, we recommend stained glass shades that are reminiscent of Tiffany styling!
Look, we get it; white is a classic! The only problem is, if you followed the trend of going all-white in your home this year, you need to add in some contrasts now, to maintain your grip on current home design. Petrol blue or navy will work well and you don't need to go too mad.
We know that brass, copper and rose gold have been huge news in 2017, but that doesn't mean that ALL of your accessories need to be warm in tone! Try pairing things back a little and adding in some softer accents as well. For example, in a bathroom, a copper tub is a great investment, but balance it out with a fluffy rug, not by adding a matching toilet roll holder!
For a while, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing a slew of indigo accessories and while the colour is still popular, you need to break up the bulk, with indigo patterns, instead of block hues. Ethnic textiles are a perfect way to tap into this evolution.
Linear design and sharp angles always come back into trend, but they have, once again, had their time in the sun and now, you need to start adding some softer lines back into your home. Rounded edges, ergonomic design and tactile shapes are about to become very fashionable, so get in there before it happens!
Brushed metal is a gorgeous material and adds a lot of character and charm to a home, but we have all gone a little overboard with it in 2017! The result is some very cold spaces, with overly industrial vibes, so start reintroducing some natural wood, to balance everything out a litte more and tap into the cosy vibe that is about to hit. It is coming up to Christmas, after all!
We've really liked the bravery that came with the trend for filling a room with large furniture this year, but proportional decorating is a steadfast aesthetic that is bound to come back, now that we've all invested in enormous sofas! If you opted for something modular, you can simply remove a section, but if not, we suggest understated cover, to camouflage the dimensions a little.
We blame Pinterest fro the onslaught of DIY projects that have filled almost every room in every home this year, but now is the time to take it easy and step away from the glue gun! By all means, make a few little pieces, but don;t start looking for new projects for every single room, as eventually, things will look messy and a little too homespun! A good balance of chic designer pieces and DIY items will always work better.
2017 saw a lot of pared back and cool decorating, but we want to add some warmth back in now! It's more of a seasonal thing really, as bright white and unfussy decor works well in the summer months, but we want to be hunkering down now, so some darker and earthier tones should be welcomed back.
Diamond and square prints have been phenomenally popular this year, but they are giving way to chevrons now! Not only that; you need to be investing in textiles that feature a chevron print, in warm, soft colours! Monochrome geometrics are so early 2017, so it's time to replace them!
