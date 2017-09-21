2017 trends that are over already!

Diamond and square prints have been phenomenally popular this year, but they are giving way to chevrons now! Not only that; you need to be investing in textiles that feature a chevron print, in warm, soft colours! Monochrome geometrics are so early 2017, so it's time to replace them!

