9 kitchen counters for small kitchens

Cobertura Petrópolis, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
A small kitchen doesn't mean that you can't enjoy the look and convenience of an integrated breakfast bar! If anything, it just means that you and your kitchen planner can get a little more creative and start thinking outside the box, which often produces far more spectacular results. If you don't quite understand what we mean, come with us now as we show you a host of our favourite small kitchen counters that have opened our eyes to all the potential in our own cooking spaces! We think you'll be just as inspired too!

1. One for the whole family.

REFORMA EM APARTAMENTO CONSTRUÍDO A MAIS DE 50 ANOS., Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Now this is a great idea! By using the shape of the room to dictate the counter, bespoke joinery has allowed for a practical and pretty geometric bar to be installed, which is big enough for everyone to sit around and enjoy mealtimes together! That's the secret you know; use the space you have, rather than wishing for an easier shape!

2. The small bench.

Apartamento Copan, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen MDF Grey
Concept Engenharia + Design

This bar might be small and freestanding, but having been finished in a vibrant colour, it certainly makes sure that all eyes are firmly on it! Big enough for two people, this would be great for a bijou apartment and doesn't hamper the functionality of the kitchen at all.

3. Double-sided.

SKANDYNAWSKA KUCHNIA - REALIZACJA, MOTHI.form MOTHI.form Kitchen Wood Grey
MOTHI.form

A freestanding bar can be such a great investment, but don't simply see it as an extra slew of work space, actually treat it  like an independent table! By adding chairs to both sides of this bar, there is no confusing the function of the surface, which allows for a little sense of ceremony to be maintained. It also tricks the eye into believing that the room is bigger than it actually is.

4. Rustic and eclectic.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

If you have a rustic kitchen, of course you can install a bar that suits the aesthetic! In fact, it's really easy for you, as the more shabby chic your materials and the more you look to create an eclectic design, the better it will look! You could really benefit from checking wood off-cut bins, as they will be a great source of cheap construction materials.

5. Minimalist and barely there.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

Wow! Blink and you could miss this bar, which is the genius of it! The dark wood counter is so perfectly blended wit the rest of the design and we love the backlit white panel! Talk about opening up pockets of space for great use!

6. Double-depth!

Apartamento VL, KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design Kitchen
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

In truly tiny kitchens you need to be creative when trying to add a bar and this one has mastered the art! By creating a double-depth prep counter, with different surface heights, the top section naturally becomes a breakfast bar, needing only some tall stools to get the full benefit of it.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Floating and fabulous.

Reforma de apartamento - Ateliê Paralelo, Joana França Joana França Modern kitchen
Joana França

This is inspired! With absolutely no space in the kitchen itself, one of the structural walls has been put to great use instead, with a large floating counter added to act as a breakfast bar! Still within easy reach of the kitchen, it is perfectly placed and with those bright stools it really stands alone as a great addition!

8. Alcove genius.

Cobertura Petrópolis, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
L2 Arquitetura

Talking of clever solutions, here is another one! A small and storage-filled kitchen here has been expertly added to, by opening up the usability of the adjoining alcove. A simple counter for two people was all that was needed to add some stylish dining facilities and it really ties everything in together.

9. Subtly styled.

Casa São Conrado, Adriana Leal Interiores Adriana Leal Interiores Modern houses Wood Black
Adriana Leal Interiores

Finally, when all else fails, simply place some chairs on the other side of you kitchen counter and make it work as a breakfast bar! They say that 'if you build it they will come', so why not apply that to your kitchen and use a surface as a table, as if that was always it's intended purpose? Simple!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 beautiful South African kitchens with wooden cabinets.

Are you realising that you might have space for a breakfast bar after all?

