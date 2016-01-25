Your house really can affect your mood

If you've ever come home to a messy house—dirty dishes in the sink, dog hair on the carpet and clothes hanging up all over the show—then you'll be able to relate to the concept that the state of your house affects your mood. It can leave you feeling miserable, depressed and defeated. How can you run your life if you can't even have a clean home? It's a disappointing thought!

Coming home to a warm, cosy and clean space, on the other hand, can give you the feeling of absolute, pure joy, like you have your very own cocoon! Cool, crisp sheets, plush rugs and a sparkling clean kitchen is the epitome of happiness, don't you think?

So then you have to agree that your house can totally affect your mood, which is where we would like to take this concept one step further—even the shape, colour and style of your house can affect your mood!

Subconsciously, all of these factors are playing a role, influencing how you feel and how you view the world.

Interested? Let's learn more!