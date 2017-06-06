DIY: Use your wasted corners

When it comes to home improvement, one of the smartest places to look to are the unused corners—in the garden or in the home.

The corner – that unique little space (whether in the house or outside) that presents such a problem for us when it comes to decor. An uncomfortable surface that seemingly throws all our creative concepts out the window when encountered, as numerous people deem the corner a difficult concept.

A lot of us just ignore the corner, while some of us try to cover it up with items such as a side table or a pot plant. However, it’s not long before the furniture is moved around (change is as good as a holiday, as we all know), and that tricky corner once again surfaces and presents us with a dilemma.

Fear not, design- and decor lovers! We come bearing exquisite tips on how to solve this little nuisance, from furniture choices to whole new areas that help hide that tricky angle.