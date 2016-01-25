White Island Dream Home

In this edition of homify 360 we journeyed to the beautiful Balearic islands of Ibiza, where the party never stops!

Our Ideabook features a stunning home, designed by the expert team at Antonio Huerta. This is a home focused on enjoying outdoor spaces, great scenery and sights and, of course, allowing the surrounding nature and landscape to be fully appreciated.

Taking in the stunning Mediterranean environment and enjoying sun, surf and sand has never been this stylish and pleasing to the eye… join us for a closer look!