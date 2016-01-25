White Island Dream Home

In this edition of homify 360 we journeyed to the beautiful Balearic islands of Ibiza, where the party never stops!
Our Ideabook features a stunning home, designed by the expert team at Antonio Huerta. This is a home focused on enjoying outdoor spaces, great scenery and sights and, of course, allowing the surrounding nature and landscape to be fully appreciated.
Taking in the stunning Mediterranean environment and enjoying sun, surf and sand has never been this stylish and pleasing to the eye… join us for a closer look!
From this first glance we can fully admire this home for its absolutely stunning swimming pool. Here we see the home is definitely Mediterranean in its style with the all-white walls, large windows and multitude of pillars and columns both for architectural and design aspects.
This amazing home almost allows interior living and outdoor functional areas such as the terrace and living room areas to merge, making the terrace and extension of the living space. If this swimming pool looks so inviting at night, I wonder how much more attractive it would look during the day!
The turquoise blue swimming pool looks absolutely divine under the Mediterranean sunlight, doesn't it? An early morning splash would definitely be in order daily. This space has sensuality and relaxation written all over it with the multitude of loungers to enjoy that warming sunlight and spruce up your tan at the same time.
How about a less harsh tranquil space as seen in the distance? The Balinese style beds complete with curtains and canopy is the perfect escape from the midday sun!
This home has so many nooks and crannies perfectly set up for relaxation! This one we discovered may actually be the best place to sit back and enjoy an early breakfast or brunch! It is even a very luxurious and relaxing space for those balmy evenings where supper outdoors is a must!
The neutral décor blends well with the all-white surroundings creating an area of tranquillity and shear bliss. The masterpiece home is perfect for an intimate party of two or a weekend family gathering of twenty with enough to do and see in its spacious area.
Everything about this magnificent home is purely and proudly Mediterranean, from the simple yet elegant all-white walls to the pleasant use of blues to accentuate natures beauty of the sky and even the spacious swimming pool.
The inclusion of a dining area such as this, making use of untreated wood with a backdrop of exposed stone creates a completely relaxing and tranquil area which makes family dinners or get together's with close friends that much more memorable! The textures and materials used in this décor are so real, making this space so authentic.
Although this home has a wholesome and rustic charm about it, the kitchen is a different story. The sophistication and elegance of this culinary creative space is filled with neutral tones as well as having a more luxurious feel with the addition of gold ceiling lamps.
The kitchen maintains that rustic element of the home through the wooden counter top and bar stools, but is an area that can be appreciated for its style regardless of the inhabitants personality or preference! If you liked this kitchen, have a look at some more ideas on homify for more inspiration!
This amazing living room space is almost mirror like in its effect with two separate L-shaped sofas on either side of the room an excellent idea! It almost enlarges the area while at the same time creating enough seating space for many guests!
The addition of a fireplace and receded lighting creates a comfortable and intimate atmosphere regardless of the weather or the season, while skylights allow natural sunlight to enter the home throughout the day adding to the comfort and brightness that is associated with Mediterranean styled homes!
If you're in the mood for another inspiring home, check out: The Incredible Luxury Home on a Cliff.