A Simply Elegant Family Home

Designed by Marlene Uldschmidt, Casa Vale De Margem is a modern farmhouse that is based in Algarve, Portugal. It is based in the beautiful, sprawling countryside and thus the architects have used every piece of the landscape to their advantage.

When we begin to explore this house, you'll notice that instead of flattening the land, the architects have built the farmhouse according to the topography, integrating the landscape into the design. Marlene has explained, The challenging topography of the site was integrated into the concept at an early stage by creating several layers inside the building, which connect to open plan spaces.

The result is a house of clean lines and minimalist style, that blends into the surrounds. As E.O Wilson said, Nature holds the key to our aesthetic, intellectual, cognitive and even spiritual satisfaction.

Case Vale De Margem is a home of peace and tranquility, where one is meant to feel satisfied in every way, shape and form.

So let's go explore this farm oasis!