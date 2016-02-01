​A Minimal House for Maximum Living

From continent to continent, homify 360° transports you to exquisite architectural creations to relish in different styles, structures and striking designs. Our latest find takes us all the way to South America, where Columbian team Colectivo Creativo brings us a compact little creation that is definitely worthy of our attention.

A lot of architects and homeowners feel the need to move away from large, unnecessary spaces filled with excessive objects. Instead of being surrounded by an abundance of elements, they prefer to steer clear of the needless and focus on the must-have instead. As a result, less square metres are taken up by housing constructions, which not only saves money, but also aids in the clever usage of energy resources and space. This is where the age of modular houses started, and it is such an example which we’re viewing today.

But by no means does going smaller mean going unstylish. Quality of life and comfort are essential ingredients for a happy and peaceful lifestyle, and it is these qualities that we bear in mind when we look at the 36 square metre creation today.