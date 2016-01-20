A Modern Beach House to Dream About

Marcio Sarmento Architects have dreamt up a residential project sure to get you excited. In the seaside region of Mata de São João, Brazil, we are charmed to find a rustic and tropical beach home with a modern flair.

Who doesn’t fantasise about living in a seaside home? Well, this house makes the fantasy attainable by providing that classic beach house feeling whilst still being firmly rooted in suburban life and close enough to civilisation.

As we’ll see once we take a closer look at the grounds, the house has that rustic look brought about by the use of wooden elements in the structure, which is also complemented by the plants around the house to create a tropical atmosphere. In addition, the interior of the home is more modern, eclectic and clean-cut, to adhere to contemporary trends and allow the inhabitants the best of all worlds.

If you are intrigued at what this modern beach home has to offer, let us not waste any more time, and join us to tour the home!