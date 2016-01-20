A Modern Beach House to Dream About

Marcio Sarmento Architects have dreamt up a residential project sure to get you excited. In the seaside region of Mata de São João, Brazil, we are charmed to find a rustic and tropical beach home with a modern flair.
Who doesn’t fantasise about living in a seaside home? Well, this house makes the fantasy attainable by providing that classic beach house feeling whilst still being firmly rooted in suburban life and close enough to civilisation.
As we’ll see once we take a closer look at the grounds, the house has that rustic look brought about by the use of wooden elements in the structure, which is also complemented by the plants around the house to create a tropical atmosphere. In addition, the interior of the home is more modern, eclectic and clean-cut, to adhere to contemporary trends and allow the inhabitants the best of all worlds.
If you are intrigued at what this modern beach home has to offer, let us not waste any more time, and join us to tour the home!
Look at this beauty! Doesn’t it just make you long for lazy summer days in the sun and by the poolside? It certainly has an irresistible charm to it.
The Beach House is bold, modern home with strong geometric undertones throughout. A visually interesting façade is created by the interplay between the white walls and wooden elements used in panels of the façade, skirting and for the balconies.
The barrel-tiled roof of the home is also a nod to Mediterranean architecture, which contributes to the home’s seaside-resort atmosphere and relaxed spirit.
A large, L-shaped pool fits snugly around the building, and can be accessed from a number of areas of the home. The large window panes and sliding glass doors on the ground floor all look out onto the pool, which makes it the perfect entertainment area.
Taking a look at the entryway of the house, we can definitely see a strong tropical appearance coming to the forefront. The clean, white walls give way to a wooden partition which houses the front door and extends across the length of the building. This wooden inset is supplemented by log verandas an either side of the front door, one of which extends over the pool. We can definitely see the potential for creeping plants to grow up these structures over time, creating lovely shade for outdoor living areas and beautifying the home’s façade.
The yard of the home has several plants reminiscent of tropical vegetation, solidifying the resort-appearance and seaside atmosphere.
What we find inside the home seems to be much more than what could be expected from the exterior. Whilst the rooms also have that retreat feeling and atmosphere expected for a beach house, it also has strong elements of a modern suburban home. This has the implication that it gains the feeling of a true and permanent residence, and not only a transitory retreat by the ocean.
Here we can see the dining room of the home. The wooden dining table and the wicker chairs in a modern shape makes this space an interesting and eclectic ensemble. Oversized, bulbous ceiling lamps hang over the dining table, and creates a focal point of light. The room also hosts a classic drinks cart – a wonderful addition to nay entertainment area.
Let’s move along. As seen from the first with this home, wood is an important building material as well as decorative element. When we investigate the staircase of the house, we are once again made aware of its prominence in the building and its inherent aesthetic value. For this set of stairs, wooden logs sawed in half vertically and treated (of course) had been used as treads. This raw technique suits the beach home look very well, and the rich colours and textures of the timber would be a complement to many styles.
The staircase itself is a quarter-landing staircase with two landings, which ensures privacy by creating a visual separation between the ground and first floors. The banister of the stairs consist of a stainless steel structure supplemented by glass pains. The use of these materials secures the design status as modern, and even has a hint of the industrial.
Now for the living room. This area is expansive, an effect aided by the white walls, white ceiling, white floor, and white-upholstered furniture. It feel open and airy, and the ample perimeter lighting makes the boundaries of the room feel even more far away.
Here we can also see many wooden elements, all which seem to be of different styles to promote the eclectic style of the interior. To this end we also see many oriental decorative items, which makes this home a melting pot of styles and design elements. The colours are all kept fairly neutral, though, which adheres to the relaxed atmosphere of the home and a sense of tranquillity.
In the emerging twilight we can see the home from a different perspective. Looking out onto the pool from the dining room’s side of the house, we find ourselves on a little deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. From this point the pool can be leisure entered and exited at any time, and we have a comfortable view of the natural surroundings.
The living areas of the home are closed off by sheer cotton curtains, warmly lit by the interior lighting of the home. The whole picture has a romantic sheen to it, which is ideal for a beach house. We hope you are as inspired as we are and enjoyed this viewing the house just as much!