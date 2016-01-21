The Ultra Modern Jenga House

From the renowned architecture firm, Speziale Linares, comes another great modern home certain to inspire multitudes of people looking for that sweet spot of contemporary suburban life. The clients of the JN House indicated that they wanted a house which can comfortably be both home and workplace without the one impeding the other. The architect took this challenge by the horns, and crafted an exceptional house to this end, whilst being able to attain a high aesthetic level at the same time.

The JN House is situated in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on a spacious plot overlooking a tranquil lake. It seems like the perfect location to wok from or to live in, and the lucky inhabitants of this home got both. The house itself takes up an area of 450 square meters, and consists of three levels.

The structure of the home look much like another project of Speziale Linares Architects, namely the JG House, with its bold colours and perfectly fitted sections.