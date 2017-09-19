How a luxury pergola totally changed up a back garden!

We are always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to make our gardens stand out and today, we think we've found an absolutely incredible idea to share with you! No, we aren't going to show you some fantastic plants or inspired landscaping, though they are both viable ways to upgrade an outdoor space. Instead, we are going to demonstrate how adding one luxury pergola can entirely usurp an existing garden design!
The landscape architect that curated this project must have had a very clear understanding of exactly what the client wanted the pergola to offer, as there is NOTHING missing and, even a few little extra touches that we wouldn't have thought of!
If you're ready to experience some serious garden envy, come with us now!
Wow! Starting at the house and offering covered access to a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and dining area, this beautiful all-wood pergola is definitely a striking addition to a garden! Coming in at almost 12 metres long, it has created a covered socialising haven that totals almost 47 square metres! Wow!
Before we get to the enclosed elements, let's admire the addition of a hot tub, encased in matching mood to the pergola! What a little splash of luxury and how lovely to be able to take a dip, then dive for cover, while serving up some lunch!
Not only is this pergola beautiful in its own right, thanks to a stunning design, crafted from decadent hardwood, it has also been effortlessly divided into different areas. With a kitchen at the far end, two dining tables and even a relaxing hammock, there is enough seating for everyone to be under cover but enjoying their own company.
We love these cut-out stone blocks, which have been put in place to protect the kitchen space, while not shutting out all of the natural light. If anybody ever claimed that structural elements couldn't be delicate or pretty, the architect here never got the memo. Just charming!
Well, here is the star of the show! Far from making do with a primitive cooking station or a simple grill, this pergola has been equipped with a fully functioning and beautiful kitchen! The inclusion of a breakfast bar, on the reverse of the main prep counter tells us that this is a space that is used for much moe than just the odd summer meal. In fact, we bet this kitchen area sees more use than the interior one! Just look at the fun bar stools, shaped like corks!
We love the way that eclectic furniture has been chosen to finish this pergola. It would have been so easy to stick to a prescribed style, but by adding in mismatched, vintage and unusual pieces, there is a prevailing sense of fun, which we feel sure was the point of this whole project!
