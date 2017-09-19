How a luxury pergola totally changed up a back garden!

We are always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to make our gardens stand out and today, we think we've found an absolutely incredible idea to share with you! No, we aren't going to show you some fantastic plants or inspired landscaping, though they are both viable ways to upgrade an outdoor space. Instead, we are going to demonstrate how adding one luxury pergola can entirely usurp an existing garden design!

The landscape architect that curated this project must have had a very clear understanding of exactly what the client wanted the pergola to offer, as there is NOTHING missing and, even a few little extra touches that we wouldn't have thought of!

If you're ready to experience some serious garden envy, come with us now!