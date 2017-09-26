Your browser is out-of-date.

The fabulous transformation of 24sqm apartment

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Let's face it 24 square metres is really not much space to work with, but with help from interior designers and simple decor tricks, this independent young woman made the most of your tiny apartment. It's cosy, creative and comfortable and we cannot wait to explore the space and gain some inspirational tips and tricks at the same time. Let's take a look!

Before: A small, messy kitchen

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

This kitchen was an untidy, cluttered and disaster zone. There was no order for storage and appliances, which just creates disorder from all perspectives.

After: Nice and functional

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Now, this is a real kitchen! It's pretty, elegant and comfortable, with a minimalist style that include essential storage and space for appliances. The lighting beneath the cabinets enhances working space too. 

Before: Badly organised dining room

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

The dining room was chaotic and unpleasant with no decorative features.

After: Perfect dining

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Since the upgrade, the dining room is now a pleasurable space to enjoy a meal. The table is small and simple, taking up minimal space in the open plan area, while still maintaining a welcoming charming into the tiny apartment. The white chairs and wooden table add a modern detail.

Before: Desolate

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

The living room is bare an unimaginative.

After: Welcoming space

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

The renovation has created a cosy and lovely living room that is filled with energy, elegance and charming furnishing. With views of the street and plenty of natural light, who wouldn't want to relax and recline just here?

Et… voilà!

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

The bed is wall-mounted and can be opened as needed. This means it does not clutter the room unnecessarily and is a space saving, convenient solution for a small home.

The view from the couch

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

This is the final view of the apartment and we cannot believe how comfortable and sophisticated it looks now. It's really a petite masterpiece. Have a look at Minimalist living in Mouille Point for more inspiration!

18 ways to decorate a small home spectacularly
What would you do with 24 square metres?

