A 72sqm modern and well designed apartment

It's amazing what you can do with a small space, just plan your budget, layout and must-have elements for your home and see what transpires. With help from homify you can be sure to get the most of your home, even if your decor is modern and minimalist or rustic and eclectic. Let's take a look at this sensational 72 square metre house for ideas. Although the space is limited, the architects managed to squeeze in three amazing bedrooms, so let's be inspired!
The apartment includes three bedrooms, one main bathroom and a second private bathroom to the main bedroom, a lounge, living room, kitchen, laundry room, as well as a large terrace and a smaller one.
White and grey are the main colours in this minimalist, modern living space.
The open plan living layout allows you to make full use of these 72 m², while the all-white and grey decor enhances the illumination and minimalist design.
The large sliding door welcomes natural light into the living space, and easy access to the terrace for some fresh air.
While this entire apartment has a less is more attitude to decor, it's the chic colour scheme that keeps the design attractive, which is where the grey focal wall is factored in to the layout.
The space may be limited in this modern kitchen, but it's still functional and practical. The dark wall tiles are an awesome alternative against the all-white kitchen decor.
The modern amenities ensures that gourmet meals are a regular occurrence in this stunning apartment. White lacquered cabinet doors and counters are sleek and sophisticated too
The grey square tiles and large grey rectangular tiles are brilliant against the darker walls of the modern bathroom.
Since this apartment is small, the one main bathroom needs more than enough storage for the entire family. How about these Unique living rooms: 20 cool houses with flat roof!?