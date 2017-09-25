A 72sqm modern and well designed apartment

It's amazing what you can do with a small space, just plan your budget, layout and must-have elements for your home and see what transpires. With help from homify you can be sure to get the most of your home, even if your decor is modern and minimalist or rustic and eclectic. Let's take a look at this sensational 72 square metre house for ideas. Although the space is limited, the architects managed to squeeze in three amazing bedrooms, so let's be inspired!