12 ideas to make a small garden spectacular

If you look out at your small garden and think there is little you can do to make it just that bit more special, think again! We've taken notice of all the superb ways that professional gardeners seek to make smaller outdoor spaces sparkle and shine like those that are twice the size, so why not come with us now and see if any of our favourite techniques could work for you? We think you'll be surprised by at least a couple of these suggestions!
Instead of trying to add a huge number of accessories to your garden, why not strip the space back and just keep a few useful additions, such as hurricane lamps and comfortable seats? Less can be more you know!
If you already have a pretty little terrace in your garden, why not give it all-weather appeal, by adding a handy cover? A simple pergola can work, or you could try something more permanent, such as this striking lean-to.
Those of you with only a balcony are probably thinking that we won't have any tips for you, but we do! Regardless of the size of your balcony, seek to make it really beautiful, with some fancy elements. A tiled wood-effect floor is a really out there idea, but offers such a sophisticated base for some dining furniture as well.
sometimes, all you need is a cosy corner in your garden, to really set it apart and we think that this example is amazing! A simple wooden pergola, some hanging lights and green walls have made for a private little wonderland that we are desperate to recreate!
It doesn't matter how small your garden is; you will always have enough room for a water feature. Whether you have a plug-in fountain or a small plunge pool, adding in some water will really balance and harmonise your garden.
W know that this is a large outbuilding in the picture,but it cans till inspire us to think about adding some extra useable space! Just imagine how precious a little summerhouse would be, especially in the evening, when you fancy a glass of wine and some peace and quiet!
Now this is a very clever idea! If you have a small garden, why not think about opening up your kitchen a bit, to give the impression of a far more open and spacious area? The easiest way to accomplish this is to add sliding doors to the rear of your home, while keeping them open whenever the weather allows.
Have you ever noticed that when you look for new garden furniture, everything seems to be a little too large for a bijou outdoor space? There's an easy way to tackle the problem though; build your own! Some simple wooden pallets, pretty paint and a few scatter cushions are all you need.
If you think that you can't possibly have a pool in your small garden, you might be surprised! These days, all manner of shapes and sizes are being installed, to offer luxury on a smaller scale! How about a slim but spectacularly lit design?
If the view from your garden is impossible to overshadow with a few potted plants, don;t even try! Instead, position all your garden furniture to really drink in the views, making them part of your own private vista. If only all gardening tips were this simple!
If you are something of a social butterfly, adding a fabulous grilling station to your small garden will never be a bad idea! If you have the space to spare, an adjoining bar is a great idea as well, so that guests can chat and socialise with you, as you cook for them!
some people really bemoan their all-paved small gardens, but we see them as an opportunity to really get onboard the rustic aesthetic! Some simple wooden planters, cantina dining furniture and brilliant lighting will create such a warm and pretty vibe!
