12 ideas to make a small garden spectacular

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Patios
If you look out at your small garden and think there is little you can do to make it just that bit more special, think again! We've taken notice of all the superb ways that professional gardeners seek to make smaller outdoor spaces sparkle and shine like those that are twice the size, so why not come with us now and see if any of our favourite techniques could work for you? We think you'll be surprised by at least a couple of these suggestions!

1. Focus on the important details first.

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

Instead of trying to add a huge number of accessories to your garden, why not strip the space back and just keep a few useful additions, such as hurricane lamps and comfortable seats? Less can be more you know!

2. Build a covered terrace.

CASA COMALA, ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO Patios
ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO

ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO
ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO
ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO

If you already have a pretty little terrace in your garden, why not give it all-weather appeal, by adding a handy cover? A simple pergola can work, or you could try something more permanent, such as this striking lean-to.

3. Make more of a balcony.

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Patios
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Those of you with only a balcony are probably thinking that we won't have any tips for you, but we do! Regardless of the size of your balcony, seek to make it really beautiful, with some fancy elements. A tiled wood-effect floor is a really out there idea, but offers such a sophisticated base for some dining furniture as well.

4. Create an intimate corner.

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Patios
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

sometimes, all you need is a cosy corner in your garden, to really set it apart and we think that this example is amazing! A simple wooden pergola, some hanging lights and green walls have made for a private little wonderland that we are desperate to recreate!

5. Do not forget about water.

Casa del Aljibe, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Patios
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

It doesn't matter how small your garden is; you will always have enough room for a water feature. Whether you have a plug-in fountain or a small plunge pool, adding in some water will really balance and harmonise your garden.

6. How about a small outbuilding?

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

W know that this is a large outbuilding in the picture,but it cans till inspire us to think about adding some extra useable space! Just imagine how precious a little summerhouse would be, especially in the evening, when you fancy a glass of wine and some peace and quiet!

7. Open up the kitchen a little.

Casa M & A, Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Modern houses Ceramic Wood effect
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro

Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro

Now this is a very clever idea! If you have a small garden, why not think about opening up your kitchen a bit, to give the impression of a far more open and spacious area? The easiest way to accomplish this is to add sliding doors to the rear of your home, while keeping them open whenever the weather allows.

8. Make yourself some new furniture.

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have you ever noticed that when you look for new garden furniture, everything seems to be a little too large for a bijou outdoor space? There's an easy way to tackle the problem though; build your own! Some simple wooden pallets, pretty paint and a few scatter cushions are all you need.

9. Pools do not have to be big…

Floreat Residence Moda Interiors Patios
Moda Interiors

Floreat Residence

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

If you think that you can't possibly have a pool in your small garden, you might be surprised! These days, all manner of shapes and sizes are being installed, to offer luxury on a smaller scale! How about a slim but spectacularly lit design?

10. Make the view the star of the show.

Casa Horizonte 9, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Patios
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

If the view from your garden is impossible to overshadow with a few potted plants, don;t even try! Instead, position all your garden furniture to really drink in the views, making them part of your own private vista. If only all gardening tips were this simple!

11. Make it easier to eat outdoors.

Una CASA DE CAMPO para soñar, malu goni malu goni Rustic style garden
malu goni

malu goni
malu goni
malu goni

If you are something of a social butterfly, adding a fabulous grilling station to your small garden will never be a bad idea! If you have the space to spare, an adjoining bar is a great idea as well, so that guests can chat and socialise with you, as you cook for them!

12. Play on rustic vibes.

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

some people really bemoan their all-paved small gardens, but we see them as an opportunity to really get onboard the rustic aesthetic! Some simple wooden planters, cantina dining furniture and brilliant lighting will create such a warm and pretty vibe!

For more lovely garden ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: DIY: 14 cool garden house ideas.

