Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 breakfast bars perfect for modern kitchens

press profile homify press profile homify
homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that the key to creating beautiful and functional modern kitchens is to think about every facet of use when designing your layout. Because of this, more and more people are seeking to install fantastically pretty and undeniably useful breakfast bars, which offer a simple and straightforward solution to eating as a family, without needing a formal dining space. If you think there are only a few different styles of kitchen bar to choose from, prepare to have your mind changed, as we've found 10 incredible ones to start you on your kitchen redesign journey, so let's take a look!

1. Sleek and sweeping curves.

Cocinas, fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a. fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a. Modern kitchen
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.

fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.

A breakfast bar doesn't have to be huge or integrated to have a lot of appeal! This charming freestanding version, complete with a mottled monochrome counter, fits the contemporary aesthetic of the entire room so well.

2. A wraparound sensation.

Apartamento 93-A, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern kitchen
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

The design here is wonderful. Finished in a sophisticated cream material and wrapping around the existing countertop, it really offers a sociable and high end space for family gatherings, while somebody cooks up a culinary treat!

3. Double the function!

Kitchen and breakfast bar Wodu Architects Modern conservatory
Wodu Architects

Kitchen and breakfast bar

Wodu Architects
Wodu Architects
Wodu Architects

If you think you don't have room in your kitchen for a breakfast bar, take inspiration from this brilliant design! By adding a simple lip to an existing counter, stools fit underneath neatly and give enough depth for eating on as well. Perfect!

4. Tailor-made and out of this world.

Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Luke Cartledge Photography Kitchen
Luke Cartledge Photography

Kitchen with Breakfast Bar

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

If your kitchen is a full-on expression of who you are and the way your tastes lean, there is a good chance that you have a bespoke design in place, which is perfect when you want to add a breakfast bar! We love this custom version, with a suspended high counter and chrome downlighters really amplifying the usability of the installation.

5. Little but lovely.

Grey Kitchen with Island , Elan Kitchens Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen grey kitchen,modern kitchen,kitchen with island,island cooking,breakfast bar
Elan Kitchens

Grey Kitchen with Island

Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens

There's nothing nicer than starting the day with breakfast for two and ending it with a home cooked extravaganza, which is why this tiny but terrific breakfast bar is inspiring us so much! It isn't huge, but the potential for a little romance and closeness is!

6. A cunning contrast.

Дизайн интерьера апартаментов в таунхаусе , мастерская интерьера РУБЛЕВКА / workshop interior RUBLEVKA мастерская интерьера РУБЛЕВКА / workshop interior RUBLEVKA Industrial style kitchen Wood Purple/Violet
мастерская интерьера РУБЛЕВКА / workshop interior RUBLEVKA

мастерская интерьера РУБЛЕВКА / workshop interior RUBLEVKA
мастерская интерьера РУБЛЕВКА / workshop interior RUBLEVKA
мастерская интерьера РУБЛЕВКА / workshop interior RUBLEVKA

In a kitchen that has a very definite colour scheme in place, a new breakfast bar can be a phenomenal way to introduce a striking contrast hue. Here, a gloss black counter is the perfect antidote to all the pale surfaces.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A little rustic renaissance.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a more rustic kitchen in place, you might love to see this amazing breakfast bar, which doubles up as a central island. The imperfect edges, cracks and character of the wood here have brought such life to a perfunctory room. As well as dining potential!

8. Beautifully built-in.

Kitchen breakfast bar Temza design and build Modern kitchen
Temza design and build

Kitchen breakfast bar

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

Blink and you could easily miss this stunning breakfast bar, which is perfectly camouflaged in amongst the regular counter. With only a few vibrant red bar stools to give it away, we are blown away by the simplicity of this design.

9. Bold in black.

Квартира 100м2 в Одинцово, архитектурная мастерская МАРТ архитектурная мастерская МАРТ Modern kitchen
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ

архитектурная мастерская МАРТ
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ

This breakfast bar is a masterclass in seamless and continual design! Starting as a handy U-shaped kitchen counter, it pours down to the floor, as a self-supporting leg, for the breakfast bar segment and what a treat it is!It's so sleek and yet dramatic, all at the same time.

10. Subtle and swish.

Oceanía Campos, Design Group Latinamerica Design Group Latinamerica Modern dining room
Design Group Latinamerica

Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica

Just a simple wooden ledge has transformed a monolithic and impressive charcoal-coloured island into a beautiful dining spit here. With some artistic stools added into the mix as well, the contemporary and chic vibe here is undeniable!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Utilise that Empty Kitchen Wall!

Reduce noise: Tips for a quiet home
Are you keen to include a breakfast bar in your kitchen now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks