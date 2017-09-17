10 breakfast bars perfect for modern kitchens

Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that the key to creating beautiful and functional modern kitchens is to think about every facet of use when designing your layout. Because of this, more and more people are seeking to install fantastically pretty and undeniably useful breakfast bars, which offer a simple and straightforward solution to eating as a family, without needing a formal dining space. If you think there are only a few different styles of kitchen bar to choose from, prepare to have your mind changed, as we've found 10 incredible ones to start you on your kitchen redesign journey, so let's take a look!
A breakfast bar doesn't have to be huge or integrated to have a lot of appeal! This charming freestanding version, complete with a mottled monochrome counter, fits the contemporary aesthetic of the entire room so well.
The design here is wonderful. Finished in a sophisticated cream material and wrapping around the existing countertop, it really offers a sociable and high end space for family gatherings, while somebody cooks up a culinary treat!
If you think you don't have room in your kitchen for a breakfast bar, take inspiration from this brilliant design! By adding a simple lip to an existing counter, stools fit underneath neatly and give enough depth for eating on as well. Perfect!
If your kitchen is a full-on expression of who you are and the way your tastes lean, there is a good chance that you have a bespoke design in place, which is perfect when you want to add a breakfast bar! We love this custom version, with a suspended high counter and chrome downlighters really amplifying the usability of the installation.
There's nothing nicer than starting the day with breakfast for two and ending it with a home cooked extravaganza, which is why this tiny but terrific breakfast bar is inspiring us so much! It isn't huge, but the potential for a little romance and closeness is!
In a kitchen that has a very definite colour scheme in place, a new breakfast bar can be a phenomenal way to introduce a striking contrast hue. Here, a gloss black counter is the perfect antidote to all the pale surfaces.
If you have a more rustic kitchen in place, you might love to see this amazing breakfast bar, which doubles up as a central island. The imperfect edges, cracks and character of the wood here have brought such life to a perfunctory room. As well as dining potential!
Blink and you could easily miss this stunning breakfast bar, which is perfectly camouflaged in amongst the regular counter. With only a few vibrant red bar stools to give it away, we are blown away by the simplicity of this design.
This breakfast bar is a masterclass in seamless and continual design! Starting as a handy U-shaped kitchen counter, it pours down to the floor, as a self-supporting leg, for the breakfast bar segment and what a treat it is!It's so sleek and yet dramatic, all at the same time.
Just a simple wooden ledge has transformed a monolithic and impressive charcoal-coloured island into a beautiful dining spit here. With some artistic stools added into the mix as well, the contemporary and chic vibe here is undeniable!
