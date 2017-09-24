A sophisticated and minimalist home

Have you considered the sleek and sophisticated style of a minimalist house? From neutral tones to plenty of natural light and even stylish layout, this terraced home designed by the Italian architect Antonella Laruccia is the perfect choice for a modern family. It features some original elements, unique fixtures and elegant details, which make the rooms throughout the interior a sensational sight. Let's see just how fascinating and jaw dropping this home can be, and with these awesome tips and tricks, you're sure to be inspired.