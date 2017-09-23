Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant renovation to inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern living room
In this homify feature, we journey to Geneva, where an amazing 150 square metre family house awaits us. The home has recently been upgraded and features modern fixtures, elegant design and brilliant illumination. The owner is now close to retirement and purchased the villa 35 years ago, building a life in this gorgeous living space. Since new life has been brought into this old fashioned home, it's now sophisticated and stylish, so let's take a look.

​Warm and cosy

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern living room
The interior design of this home showcases an Italian flair for the classics, trendy and charming. It's elegant antique furniture adds a comfortable and inviting element that is absolutely cosy too, making it the ideal living room for socialising.

Modern kitchen

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern kitchen Beige
The kitchen is modern yet warm, while its neutral tones enhance that contemporary edge. The space is also wonderfully lit with natural light.

Sink and storage

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern kitchen
The counters are clean and uncluttered with all crockery neatly stored in these cabinets that open up outwards, while the minimalist design makes it functional and practical.

Bathroom 1: Marble

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern bathroom
There's nothing quite like marble and stone to make a bathroom magnificent. A similar colour scheme and porcelain tiles really completes the design.

Designer sink

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern bathroom
You don't need to go for the usual sink design to keep your bathroom classic, a bit of contemporary detail goes a long way too.

Bathroom 2: Colour

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern bathroom
The layout and design of the second bathroom does not differ much from the first. But, it's the colour scheme of the drawer beneath the sink that is the major difference in decor here.

Bathroom 3: Detail

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern bathroom
The third bathroom is the guest bathroom that is smaller yet also pretty organised. The large mirror adds depth to the room, while it's the attention to detail that incorporates prestige to the space.

Flooring choice

Interni a Ginevra, sandra marchesi architetto sandra marchesi architetto Modern living room
Just as the furniture, decor and even colour scheme of this home enhances its inviting charm and classic appeal, so too does the elegant wooden flooring. Still looking for inspiration? Here are 6 affordable bathroom renovations that will inspire you.

What would you upgrade first in your home?

Discover home inspiration!

