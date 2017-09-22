Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Smart Space Saving Tricks For Your Home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Mieszkanie Wilanów, Devangari Design Devangari Design Kitchen
When it comes to saving space inside your home, you can never be too prepared. Think about all that clutter and how sleek and stylish your home will be once it's stored away efficiently. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 8 awesome tips to save space throughout your interior, from the simplest solutions to the most fascinating ideas to add modern designer appeal and minimalist detail to the house. Let's be inspired.

1. Use your corners

By making use of those odd corners and obscure angles your living room can be chic and elegant, regardless of how small the space may be.

2. Compact your kitchen

A cosy kitchen can be fancy too, this compact one has all the simple amenities without crowding up your open plan area.

3. Sliding doors

So you don't have extra walking space in your home, then opt for sliding doors that will take up far less space compared to conventional doors. This is ideal for a minimalist apartment in the city.

4. Multifunctional

The kitchen island works as an informal dining area, creative working space and is even perfect for meal prep and cooking up a storm. 

5. Smart divisions

Remove the walls that separate small rooms and use creative open plan dividers such as these stunning shelves to let the fresh air and light shine right through, while adding storage for your books too.

6. The heights

Use your vertical heights to enhance storage in the bathroom and incorporate some brilliant illumination while you're at it. Shelves with pegs are great for those towels!

7. Built-in niche

Niches built into the container furniture are the perfect choice for space-saving in the bedroom.

8. Be practical

A sliding desk is a practical solution to working and studying in your kids bedroom, even if it is quite small. The beds are also easily moveable so you can shift them around to suit their needs at the time.

A home staging project that breathed new life into an old apartment
How have you saved space in your home?

