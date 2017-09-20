A stunning modern cabin with ideas to copy

Escaping to the confines of nature doesn't mean you have no modern comforts anymore. In this homify 360 feature, we visit a sensational modern cabin that is filled with sophisticated style, cosy appeal and contemporary fixtures, despite its rural location. At first glance, this log cabin is simply eye-catching, with lovely illumination incorporating an inviting charm and brilliant ambiance, it's a home that we cannot wait to explore! Let's take a look for some helpful tips and tricks.
A secluded location means you can enjoy the sights, sounds and even smells of nature without noise and light pollution that comes with living in the city. This also means you'll be able to identify those stars in the sky even brighter than you can imagine.
Admire the views of the landscape from the comfort of your wooden deck, incorporate a few wicker deck chairs and you will have more than enough space for relaxing and socialising.
Enjoy Al fresco dining during the day from the pleasant ambiance of the wooden deck, take in the sights and breathe in that fresh country air. The outdoor bar means that terrace is entertaining at all hours of the day, the perfect way to keep your guests happy throughout the evening.
The pathway leading the way into the home is inviting and stylish. Who wouldn't want an entrance to be this aesthetically attractive from all angles? The lighting is romantic and keeps the space simple and charming.
At dusk the house is serene, fitting perfectly into the surroundings without impacting on the nature loving design. The house has a comforting and almost enchanting architecture.
Our final image showcases how simply fascinating this house can be from the bottom of a hillside. It's definitely an awesome sight to see and admire.