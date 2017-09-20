A stunning modern cabin with ideas to copy

Escaping to the confines of nature doesn't mean you have no modern comforts anymore. In this homify 360 feature, we visit a sensational modern cabin that is filled with sophisticated style, cosy appeal and contemporary fixtures, despite its rural location. At first glance, this log cabin is simply eye-catching, with lovely illumination incorporating an inviting charm and brilliant ambiance, it's a home that we cannot wait to explore! Let's take a look for some helpful tips and tricks.