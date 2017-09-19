Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Innovative construction ideas for modern living

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CONSTRUÇÃO EM AÇO (LSF) - Na Vanguarda dos Sistemas Construtivos, Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Modern houses Iron/Steel
Loading admin actions …

Technological innovation, ideas and modernity are essential for contemporary living and these innovative construction ideas are perfect to create a home that is an architectural marvel. From layout to design and superior materials, there's no better way to finish your house in no time. In this homify feature, we look at some of the sophisticated and innovative architecture solutions that include insulation, modern steel construction and of course minimal impact on the environment to inspire your modern upgrade.

A dream house

CONSTRUÇÃO EM AÇO (LSF) - Na Vanguarda dos Sistemas Construtivos, Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Modern houses Iron/Steel
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

The beautiful glass walls enhances the interior, filling it with natural light and a charming atmosphere, the white pillars enhance the ambiance with a fresh facade, perfect for a dreamy space.

In progress

CONSTRUÇÃO EM AÇO (LSF) - Na Vanguarda dos Sistemas Construtivos, Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Villas Iron/Steel
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Here's a work in progress look at construction. The lightweight skeleton, erected with galvanized steel profiles, support the structure, while the internal and external boards provide thermo-acoustic insulation. The modern building, integrates technology and sustainability for a more stylish space.

Simple

CONSTRUÇÃO EM AÇO (LSF) - Na Vanguarda dos Sistemas Construtivos, Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Modern houses Iron/Steel
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

There are a number of advantages to modern home construction, which includes the shorter development period, compared to old fashioned methods.

Fascinating finishes

CONSTRUÇÃO EM AÇO (LSF) - Na Vanguarda dos Sistemas Construtivos, Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Villas Iron/Steel
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

The light steel structure offers sophisticated design that is not only insulated through modular plates, but also offers resistance to fires, mould and wind.

Less wastage

CONSTRUÇÃO EM AÇO (LSF) - Na Vanguarda dos Sistemas Construtivos, Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Modern houses Iron/Steel
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Since steel can be calculated more accurately than other materials, allowing you to only order enough for your structure, so you won't have a wasted material around your property after the construction is complete.

Advantages

CONSTRUÇÃO EM AÇO (LSF) - Na Vanguarda dos Sistemas Construtivos, Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Modern houses Iron/Steel
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

These types of buildings are insulated to remain warm in winter and cool in summer, and regardless of the temperature, the homeowners are comfortable. Steel construction is carried out in accordance with international standards making it easier to maintain even after construction is complete.

Incredible design

CONSTRUÇÃO EM AÇO (LSF) - Na Vanguarda dos Sistemas Construtivos, Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF Modern houses Iron/Steel
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF
Decorvisão | Sistemas de Remodelação e Construção LSF

This final image showcases just how modern, attractive and elegant a steel house design can be, it's filled with fresh air from the patio and sensational sunshine. Are you convinced about these fantastic homes yet? Have a look at these 19 modern homes that South Africans love!

How a luxury pergola totally changed up a back garden!
Will you consider steel construction?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks