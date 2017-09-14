14 wonderful bedrooms to inspire you

The bedroom needs to be the best place to relax, unwind and be comfortable in the home. It's important to consider privacy, textured decor and brilliantly romantic illumination in the sleeping quarters, which is why these 14 fantastic bedrooms are so inspirational. They offer everything from dramatic decor to sleek and stylish design, ideal for enhancing and upgrading that master suite in magnificent detail. Interested? Well, continue reading this feature for tips and tricks.
The best thing about an accent colour through bed linen and pillows is that it can be changed regularly, so if you tire from this bold blue, then you can quickly adapt to something a bit more demure.
A vibrant colour adds a classic yet enchanting feature to a simple bedroom. Go for a textured fabric to makeover that dull seat and the result will be amazing.
Here's another simple option to decorate your bedroom, especially if you adore natural materials such as wood. This is definitely a must-have for a bedroom that merges feminine and masculine elements.
The cosy rug, spotlights and minimalist shelving is amazing for this modern bedroom, while the wood panels on the wall adds a rustic effect too.
Convert your industrial living space into a delicate decor with white walls and grey be linens.
Opt for a practical ad luxurious decor with different shades of beige in every corner, while a mirrored pedestal on either side of the bed adds an interesting element.
Neutral walls, white bed linen and a few colourful scatter cushions are excellent for that contemporary bedroom.
If you're daring and different then opt for this bedroom that incorporates some brilliant colours all over. You may think this purple rug, yellow wall and a super colourful armchair and frame make for an unlikely combination, but the style is pretty, quirky and courageous.
The first bedroom we visit has a neutral and sober ambiance. The dark headboard and elegant lighting is easy on the eye, while the private balcony incorporates fresh air and natural light into the space.
The all-white bedroom with neutral accents and fabric hanging above the bed make this room romantic, calming and comforting.
Grey can be a neutral colour that works brilliantly in a bedroom too. Pair it with pastels or let the grey tone be the main hue for decor.
Include elements that go back to a time of simplicity, from colour to rustic furniture.
Black and white is a trendy and tasteful combination that works together perfectly, and when complemented by lighting and breezy curtains, the effect is awesome.
A sophisticated room resembles a hotel, with layers of comfy bed linen, textured decor and of course lighting in all the right places. Add a fresh bouquet and you'll have a fabulous floral element too. Here are 9 easy ways to make your bedroom look bigger.