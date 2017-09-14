Your browser is out-of-date.

14 wonderful bedrooms to inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
The bedroom needs to be the best place to relax, unwind and be comfortable in the home. It's important to consider privacy, textured decor and brilliantly romantic illumination in the sleeping quarters, which is why these 14 fantastic bedrooms are so inspirational. They offer everything from dramatic decor to sleek and stylish design, ideal for enhancing and upgrading that master suite in magnificent detail. Interested? Well, continue reading this feature for tips and tricks.

1. Accent colour

APARTAMENTO ALTO PADRÃO, RB ARCHDESIGN RB ARCHDESIGN Modern style bedroom
RB ARCHDESIGN

RB ARCHDESIGN
RB ARCHDESIGN
RB ARCHDESIGN

The best thing about an accent colour through bed linen and pillows is that it can be changed regularly, so if you tire from this bold blue, then you can quickly adapt to something a bit more demure.

2. Blue and bright

Apartamento contemporâneo , Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

A vibrant colour adds a classic yet enchanting feature to a simple bedroom. Go for a textured fabric to makeover that dull seat and the result will be amazing.

3. Sobriety

Apartamento Fênix, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Apartamento Fênix

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Here's another simple option to decorate your bedroom, especially if you adore natural materials such as wood. This is definitely a must-have for a bedroom that merges feminine and masculine elements.

4. In the detail

WRP, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Eclectic style bedroom
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

The cosy rug, spotlights and minimalist shelving is amazing for this modern bedroom, while the wood panels on the wall adds a rustic effect too.

5. Delicate

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Convert your industrial living space into a delicate decor with white walls and grey be linens.

6. Beiges

Apartamento clean, Home projetos Home projetos Modern style bedroom
Home projetos

Home projetos
Home projetos
Home projetos

Opt for a practical ad luxurious decor with different shades of beige in every corner, while a mirrored pedestal on either side of the bed adds an interesting element.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Some colour

homify Modern style bedroom Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Neutral walls, white bed linen and a few colourful scatter cushions are excellent for that contemporary bedroom.

8. Brilliant colours

Apartamento em Perdizes, Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design

Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design
Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design
Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design

If you're daring and different then opt for this bedroom that incorporates some brilliant colours all over.  You may think this purple rug, yellow wall and a super colourful armchair and frame make for an unlikely combination, but the style is pretty, quirky and courageous.

9. Neutral

CASA TARUMÃ, Duducirvidiu Arquitetura Duducirvidiu Arquitetura Minimalist bedroom
Duducirvidiu Arquitetura

Duducirvidiu Arquitetura
Duducirvidiu Arquitetura
Duducirvidiu Arquitetura

The first bedroom we visit has a neutral and sober ambiance. The dark headboard and elegant lighting is easy on the eye, while the private balcony incorporates fresh air and natural light into the space.

10. Romantic

Casa de praia, Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores

Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores
Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores
Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores

The all-white bedroom with neutral accents and fabric hanging above the bed make this room romantic, calming and comforting.

11. Grey

Quarto do Casal, Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Scandinavian style bedroom Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Grey can be a neutral colour that works brilliantly in a bedroom too. Pair it with pastels or let the grey tone be the main hue for decor.

12. Rustic

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Include elements that go back to a time of simplicity, from colour to rustic furniture.

13. Monochrome

homify Modern style bedroom Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black and white is a trendy and tasteful combination that works together perfectly, and when complemented by lighting and breezy curtains, the effect is awesome.

14. Sophisticated

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

A sophisticated room resembles a hotel, with layers of comfy bed linen, textured decor and of course lighting in all the right places. Add a fresh bouquet and you'll have a fabulous floral element too. Here are 9 easy ways to make your bedroom look bigger.

How have you added style to your bedroom?

