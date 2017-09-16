9 things to avoid in order to lower your electricity bill

In a world where running a home can cost a lot, we are all on the lookout for top tips that can make a genuine difference to our electricity bills, which is why we've researched the topic. Let's not forget that we all have a responsibility to try and live a little more sustainably, while also trying to save some money, and you'll realise that it makes perfect sense that we attempt to minimise our energy usage, right?
Home appliance experts have a wealth of information at their fingertips, as to how you can make your installations work more effectively, while saving money, and we've discovered nine amazing tips. Come with us now and start enjoying smaller electricity bills and a sense of global stewardship, instantly, by NOT doing the following:
Every room in the house has a number of electrical products that we probably leave plugged in, switched on or in standby mode as a matter of course, but this is a big mistake! Get in the habit of switching off all your electronics and your energy consumption will be DRAMATICALLY improved. It inly takes 30 days to make a habit stick, so just keep at it!
Every appliance you have will have a different usage level, so don't assume that everything uses a comparable amount. This is particularly prevalent in your kitchen! While you might strive to buy A+++ energy rated equipment, that doesn't mean that everything will need the same amount of energy to run, so look into each thing as an individual item and adapt the usage from there.
We all know that we should be turning off lights as we leave a room, yet so few of us do! It's really lazy and silly, when you think about it, so get in the habit and make sure everyone else in the house is onboard too.
You can't be good at everything, so when it comes to choosing low energy electricals, don't be afraid to actually ask an expert for some advice. You might have done some research on the internet, but salespeople will actually know the specs inside and out and be able to recommend an item that will really fulfil your needs.
Some appliances come fitted with energy-saving modes, but very few people actually use them! When you buy a new item, actually read the manual and see if you have the option of selecting a lower energy function. You'll normally find that dishwashers have this option!
This is something you might not have thought of, but when it comes to fridge freezers, you are better off keeping your freezer at full capacity, all of the time. This is because once your food is frozen, it is a great source of cold and helps to maintain the freezer temperature, without straining the cooling element further. How genius is that?
We've all needed a certain piece of clothing in a hurry and thrown caution to the wind and run a half-load in the washing machine, in order to get what we need freshened up, but this is SUCH a waste of energy and water, which will significantly increase your bills. The lesson is to always try and run a full load, so as to get the most efficiency out of a cycle.
We know that energy efficient LED light bulbs cost quite a premium, but try to think of them as a long term investment. Yes, they cost more in the short term, but they WILL last longer than standard bulbs, use so much less energy that it is untrue and in terms of how much they will actually cost you per month, you'll be making MASSIVE savings. LED lighting really is the future.
Finally, why use more light than you need, when you can simply install dimmer switches? You get lower energy usage, competitive bills and more than that, creating a warm and romantic vibe has never been easier too! Now that's a double-win!
