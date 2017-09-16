Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 things to avoid in order to lower your electricity bill

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Living roomLighting
Loading admin actions …

In a world where running a home can cost a lot, we are all on the lookout for top tips that can make a genuine difference to our electricity bills, which is why we've researched the topic. Let's not forget that we all have a responsibility to try and live a little more sustainably, while also trying to save some money, and you'll realise that it makes perfect sense that we attempt to minimise our energy usage, right? 

Home appliance experts have a wealth of information at their fingertips, as to how you can make your installations work more effectively, while saving money, and we've discovered nine amazing tips. Come with us now and start enjoying smaller electricity bills and a sense of global stewardship, instantly, by NOT doing the following: 

1. Leaving everything plugged in.

INTERIORES, The Wall The Wall Modern kitchen
The Wall

The Wall
The Wall
The Wall

Every room in the house has a number of electrical products that we probably leave plugged in, switched on or in standby mode as a matter of course, but this is a big mistake! Get in the habit of switching off all your electronics and your energy consumption will be DRAMATICALLY improved. It inly takes 30 days to make a habit stick, so just keep at it!

2. Ignoring individual appliance usage.

homify Kitchen Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Every appliance you have will have a different usage level, so don't assume that everything uses a comparable amount. This is particularly prevalent in your kitchen! While you might strive to buy A+++ energy rated equipment, that doesn't mean that everything will need the same amount of energy to run, so look into each thing as an individual item and adapt the usage from there.

3. Leaving lights on, unnecessarily.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all know that we should be turning off lights as we leave a room, yet so few of us do! It's really lazy and silly, when you think about it, so get in the habit and make sure everyone else in the house is onboard too.

4. Not asking for pro advice.

Sala, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

You can't be good at everything, so when it comes to choosing low energy electricals, don't be afraid to actually ask an expert for some advice. You might have done some research on the internet, but salespeople will actually know the specs inside and out and be able to recommend an item that will really fulfil your needs.

5. Not using energy-saving mode.

Cozinha, Arquiteta Karlla Menezes - Arquitetura & Interiores Arquiteta Karlla Menezes - Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Arquiteta Karlla Menezes—Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Arquiteta Karlla Menezes - Arquitetura & Interiores
Arquiteta Karlla Menezes—Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Arquiteta Karlla Menezes - Arquitetura & Interiores

Some appliances come fitted with energy-saving modes, but very few people actually use them! When you buy a new item, actually read the manual and see if you have the option of selecting a lower energy function. You'll normally find that dishwashers have this option!

6. Not keeping the freezer full.

Новая жизнь для однокомнатной хрущевки, PlatFORM PlatFORM Kitchen
PlatFORM

PlatFORM
PlatFORM
PlatFORM

This is something you might not have thought of, but when it comes to fridge freezers, you are better off keeping your freezer at full capacity, all of the time. This is because once your food is frozen, it is a great source of cold and helps to maintain the freezer temperature, without straining the cooling element further. How genius is that?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Using certain appliances for half-loads.

LAVANDERIA ORGANIZADA, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

We've all needed a certain piece of clothing in a hurry and thrown caution to the wind and run a half-load in the washing machine, in order to get what we need freshened up, but this is SUCH a waste of energy and water, which will significantly increase your bills. The lesson is to always try and run a full load, so as to get the most efficiency out of a cycle.

8. Cheaping out on energy-saving bulbs.

Depto FL, MeMo arquitectas MeMo arquitectas Study/office
MeMo arquitectas

MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas

We know that energy efficient LED light bulbs cost quite a premium, but try to think of them as a long term investment. Yes, they cost more in the short term, but they WILL last longer than standard bulbs, use so much less energy that it is untrue and in terms of how much they will actually cost you per month, you'll be making MASSIVE savings. LED lighting really is the future.

9. Overlooking dimmer switches.

homify Living roomLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, why use more light than you need, when you can simply install dimmer switches? You get lower energy usage, competitive bills and more than that, creating a warm and romantic vibe has never been easier too! Now that's a double-win!

For more sustainability advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 Tips for Your Energy-Efficient House.

7 wall claddings for the kitchen
Are you looking for ways to lower your energy consumption?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks