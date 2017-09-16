9 things to avoid in order to lower your electricity bill

In a world where running a home can cost a lot, we are all on the lookout for top tips that can make a genuine difference to our electricity bills, which is why we've researched the topic. Let's not forget that we all have a responsibility to try and live a little more sustainably, while also trying to save some money, and you'll realise that it makes perfect sense that we attempt to minimise our energy usage, right?

Home appliance experts have a wealth of information at their fingertips, as to how you can make your installations work more effectively, while saving money, and we've discovered nine amazing tips. Come with us now and start enjoying smaller electricity bills and a sense of global stewardship, instantly, by NOT doing the following: