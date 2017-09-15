A home renovation with energy efficient lighting at it's core

When it comes to renovating a house or apartment, there is one issue that is always hard to navigate: poor lighting. We don't want you to feel disheartened if you are suffering from this plight, as we've brought you an amazingly inspiring project to take inspiration from, right here!

The interior designer that crafted the scheme here knew exactly how you use what little natural light was available and was experienced enough to know precisely which forms of artificial lighting work work as well, but never at the detriment of energy efficiency! With a host of LED fixtures in place, this apartment feels light, bright and beautiful, so come and find out how. We think you'll stumble on some great tips for your own home!