A home renovation with energy efficient lighting at it's core

When it comes to renovating a house or apartment, there is one issue that is always hard to navigate: poor lighting. We don't want you to feel disheartened if you are suffering from this plight, as we've brought you an amazingly inspiring project to take inspiration from, right here!
The interior designer that crafted the scheme here knew exactly how you use what little natural light was available and was experienced enough to know precisely which forms of artificial lighting work work as well, but never at the detriment of energy efficiency! With a host of LED fixtures in place, this apartment feels light, bright and beautiful, so come and find out how. We think you'll stumble on some great tips for your own home!
This U-shaped kitchen not only makes the most of all available space and creates maximum counter area, by being finished in bright white, it reflects every nuance of natural sunlight that is pouring in as well. Now that IS a clever way to use windows!
So this is the main space, before any furniture and decoration was added and don't you think that it has a beautiful charm and warmth about it? Natural wood elements keep things feeling cosy and the contrasting white walls really make the most of all the light on offer. It's a perfect balancing act.
Here's the same space, just filled with a wealth of furniture and accessories and as you can see, the way the lighting has been designed has ensured that it doesn't feel claustrophobic or dark, once everything is in place. The white walls are really doing some great work and we love the use of brown furniture, to tie in with all the natural wood.
Moving into the bedroom, we see just how striking LED lighting can look. Again, the white and wood colour scheme works really well here, but with the added touch of an exposed brick wall that really ramps up the warmth and organic vibe! LED strip lighting, around the edge of the room, works SO well to bring in just enough light, where it is needed.
How sweet is this small yet functional home office set-up? Simple floating shelves and counters were all that was needed, along with some LED strip lighting that is hidden itself, but radiates out the perfect amount of illumination for working. This element of the home, we really like!
Finally, we all know that the bane of any home is a badly lit and under-performing bathroom,but there was not risk of that being the case here! Employing the same technique as seen in the kitchen, with reflective white surfaces everywhere, the LED lighting has free reign to really bounce around the room, making it feel larger and more dazzling. A clear glass shower screen really helps too. Genius.
