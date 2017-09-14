12 laundry hacks to make life a little easier

Ask any professional cleaner and they'll tell you that the secret to staying on top of your household chores and not getting bogged down with how boring they can be is to find some clever hacks that will help to make them simpler to tackle.
Due the inevitability of laundry, we thought it might be useful to find some easy and helpful tips for getting every stain and wrinkle of of your clothes, as well as some washing machine maintenance hints and even a sneaky way to avoid ironing. If you're keen to spend less time in your utility space and more in your living room, relaxing, come with us now and find out how you can make laundry day dread a thing of the past!
Speaking of your washing machine, once a month, treat it to a white vinegar cycle, whereby you let it run on a hot heat with only white vinegar in the detergent drawer. This will keep everything moving freely and combat any potential foisty or damp smells from developing. It won't even make your clothes smell odd afterwards!
If you spot a pesky grease stain on any of your clothes, chalk will be your best bet for removing it completely. Just rub chalk deep into a grease stain and throw your clothes straight into the wash afterwards. You'll be shocked at how effective this is!
Trust us! If you dry-clean your shirts, it can't hurt to get a little extra wear of out them, so mix white vinegar and water, spritz all over your shirts and then simply hang them up to dry and air. No, they won't smell like vinegar either!
Make laundry day 100 times easier, by sorting the dirty washing as you go. It might be that you have two wash baskets; one for whites and one for coloured items, or you might have a separate bin for delicates, but either way, a little sorting initially will save you SO much time and effort later.
Have you ever noticed that some people's clothes just ALWAYS smell great? Well, you can tap into that by giving your laundry a spritz with scented water BEFORE you wash them! We suggest adding lavender essence to some water and using a water spritzer to give everything a good dose, before you set the machine off. The scented water will also keep your washing machine smelling wonderful!
It's true! Simply scoop out the soft, doughy centre from a loaf of bread, squidge it up into a ball and blot lipstick stains that have ended up on your clothes. Most of the stain will come out, onto the bread, but whatever remains should rinse out in the wash! Genius!
Keeping your whites bright and fresh always seems like a challenge doomed to failure, but a super easy way to guarantee success is to add a cup of baking soda to your white washes! Seriously, this is such a simple, cheap and effective hack that we are shocked more people don't already know about it!
The space above your laundry machines is premium real estate for some extra functionality! Add a removable hanging rail and you will be able to hang up items such as shirts and t-shirts, which always take forever to iron, straight out of the wash. The creases will simply drop out as the items dry and you might not need to plug in your iron at all!
If you always find yourself head-first in your laundry basket, looking for an elusive sock who's partner has just been through the wash, solo, you NEED this tip! Investing in mesh wash bags will mean that you can be sure no soldier every gets left behind again. Even better; you can give everyone their own bag, so THEY can make sure they pop pairs in together!
If you're lucky enough to have family members that make the odd attempt to help with the laundry, you might like to follow this brilliant tip, which will prevent unfortunate dryer shrinkages! Take a dry-wipe marker and simply write on your machine, things that absolutely must not be tumbled. Done! And when everybody remembers, you can just wipe the list away!
Argh! You've gone to put the tumble dryer on, but you have no dryer sheets, so how can you get rid of all that pesky static? Simple! You scrunch a piece of tinfoil up and pop it in! Seriously, this is such an amazing hack, as no static will remain!
If you dilute some fabric conditioner with water, then add it to your iron, it will make for a beautifully scented and effective wrinkle solution that makes ironing SO much easier! If you're worried about clogging up your iron, simply spritz the mixture directly onto your clothes and then go to town with the iron!
