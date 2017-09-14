12 laundry hacks to make life a little easier

Ask any professional cleaner and they'll tell you that the secret to staying on top of your household chores and not getting bogged down with how boring they can be is to find some clever hacks that will help to make them simpler to tackle.

Due the inevitability of laundry, we thought it might be useful to find some easy and helpful tips for getting every stain and wrinkle of of your clothes, as well as some washing machine maintenance hints and even a sneaky way to avoid ironing. If you're keen to spend less time in your utility space and more in your living room, relaxing, come with us now and find out how you can make laundry day dread a thing of the past!