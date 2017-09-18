Minimalist living in Mouille Point

Minimalist decor is essential for modern living, from neutral colours to perfectly placed furniture and clean lines to simple lighting, this interior decor option means less is more. The stylish apartment we visit today in Mouille Point, is inspirational and sophisticated enough for a young professional. Have you thought about the ideal decor that will enhance your minimalist home? Here are some awesome ideas to incorporate in your home!
Mouille Point is an upmarket suburb at the seaside just outside the hustle and bustle of the city. It's known for its sensational views of the ocean, night life and promenade that extends all along a glorious beach. The window seat of this bedroom acts as extra storage for the minimalist apartment and allows for fresh air and sunshine to become part of the home.
The all-white kitchen incorporates all elements of sleek and stylish living, from the modern appliances, to the minimalist cabinets and plenty of storage for all your crockery and kitchen essentials. The kitchen island doubles up as workspace and an informal dining area for those quick meals before you head out for a jog on the promenade.
From this perspective you can admire the open plan living, dining and kitchen area that welcomes guests into the sophisticated apartment. The space is bathed in natural light, a must-have for a cosy and comfortable living situation.
The en-suite bathroom is hidden behind a screen door that takes up less space in the already petite bedroom. The neutral colour wood works well with the all-white design of the minimalist home.
This simple bedroom includes all the features of modern living, from multiple closets, to a pretty vanity with drawers, windows to incorporate fresh air and all-white decor. The colour scheme, windows and mirror allow the bedroom to look and feel spacious and inviting.
Just because this bathroom fits into a minimalist home, doesn't mean it shouldn't have more than enough storage for toiletries, detergents and even towels. The cabinets are hidden behind sleek mirrors, creating a bathroom layout that is less bulky than the traditional design. Here are 6 affordable bathroom renovations that will inspire you.