A luxurious home filled with light in South Africa

What do you consider as luxurious decor in a modern home? Colours, illumination or perhaps spacious layout? Well, in this homify feature, we visit a beautiful home filled with elegant fixtures, such as marble and porcelain and dramatic lighting in the form of stunning chandeliers. The design is chic, attractive and eye-catching enough to suit the modern homeowner. Interested? Here's an article with tips and tricks to upgrade your home in sophisticated style.