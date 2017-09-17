A luxurious home filled with light in South Africa

What do you consider as luxurious decor in a modern home? Colours, illumination or perhaps spacious layout? Well, in this homify feature, we visit a beautiful home filled with elegant fixtures, such as marble and porcelain and dramatic lighting in the form of stunning chandeliers. The design is chic, attractive and eye-catching enough to suit the modern homeowner. Interested? Here's an article with tips and tricks to upgrade your home in sophisticated style.
The living area of this fantastic modern home is filled with neutral colours, comfortable natural light and cosy textures. It's a home that adores socialising and entertaining and the wide open spaces make family gatherings easy. Although this spacious home is pretty luxurious, it's the attention to detail that ensures its trendy yet classic take on design.
The exposed brick walls incorporates an industrial edge to this contemporary entrance, with lovely lamps lighting the way as you head upstairs into the private quarters of the home. The staircase is modern, minimalist and with this much natural light, the hallway is harmonious and inviting.
A gorgeous grand hallway decorates the entrance in welcoming charm. The Persian rug completes the decor in fitting splendour, adding just enough sleek style to the space.
There's nothing quite as glorious and glamourous as sensational chandeliers. But, you don't need to go for the old-fashioned crystal at the centre of your room, these hanging double chandeliers provide brilliant illumination, incorporating the personal style of the homeowner while accentuating the décor of the hallway too.
What would a modern home be without a lovely stylish fireplace? This one not only warms up the living room, but has a heating effect on the other side of the room, creating a cosy ambiance from all angles.
Our final room to explore in this wonderful home is the contemporary kitchen. The all-white minimalist cupboards, glossy surfaces and magnificent lighting fixtures adds a fascinating touch to an already elegant home. If you were inspired by this homify feature, then have a look at Our 6 top tips for a breathtaking home entrance.