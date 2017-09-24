How can I separate the kitchen from the living room?

Modern houses may be sleeker and more stylish than their older counterparts, but they often compromise on space, being a lot smaller and incorporating the kitchen and living room into one area. This homify feature includes tips and tricks for separating the open kitchen and living room for privacy and socialising. Your interior will seem less cramped and more inviting to your guests. Now, it's time to plan the layout of your kitchen island, table or even book shelf that will divide your kitchen and living room effortlessly.