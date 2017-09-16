The house that keeps it simple

Have you considered what the must-have features, fixtures and trendy design elements need to be for your modern home? From colours to textures, furniture to illumination, each aspect of decor can enhance your interior in contemporary design or modern detail. In this homify 360 article, we visit a beautiful home located in the upmarket suburb of Morningside, the tour takes out throughout the living spaces of the house, the elegance of the dining area and even the beauty of the bedroom for inspirational design and brilliant tips and tricks to get your own creativity flowing.
An open plan living space is ideal for a simple, small yet modern interior. The decor, colour scheme and layout allows for socialising or even cosy comforts, while the illumination enhances the pleasant and cheery design. It's a spacious dining table that fits in perfectly with the rest of the sophisticated features.
Here's a closet look at the quality of the dining table and the pretty yet dramatic work of art that graces the taupe focal wall. It may be a bit daring against the colour scheme and backdrop of the interior, but it's definitely eye-catching and attractive.
This home is a blend of neutrals, from the walls to the furniture, flooring and even decorative scatter pillows. From this angle, we catch a glimpse of the simple yet modest kitchen located next to the dining table. This allows for meals to be served quickly and efficiently, while allowing the cook to remain part of the conversation.
A closet is a must-have for a tidier and cleaner bedroom, because this is where all the clutter goes. But, just as it's important to incorporate lighter tones for a brighter closet design, so too is it vital to include a brilliant light. Opt for a stylish chandelier or perhaps down lights to get your make-up on point.
Finally, the brilliance of a breathtaking bedroom! The textured rug, stunning headboard and fascinating bedside lights above the minimalist pedestals decorates this room in drama and sensational style, while the storage ottoman at the foot of the bed is perfect to hide all those extra sheet, linens and pillows. You can't go wrong with all-white bed linen, which makes this bedroom hotel inspired. Here are 13 ways to transform your bedroom with wallpaper.