The house that keeps it simple

Have you considered what the must-have features, fixtures and trendy design elements need to be for your modern home? From colours to textures, furniture to illumination, each aspect of decor can enhance your interior in contemporary design or modern detail. In this homify 360 article, we visit a beautiful home located in the upmarket suburb of Morningside, the tour takes out throughout the living spaces of the house, the elegance of the dining area and even the beauty of the bedroom for inspirational design and brilliant tips and tricks to get your own creativity flowing.