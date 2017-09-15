A luxurious family home in Johannesburg

So you're looking for funky, vibrant and eye-catching living room decor that is sure to amaze your guests. Well, have you considered the extraordinary detail of eclectic design? In this homify feature, we admire the brilliance of creativity and charm in the living room, through this cool and contemporary decor. Bold patterns, vibrant colours and unique yet quirky furniture pieces make up this fantastic interior, and we cannot wait to be inspired by this exciting, albeit rather daring design, by the team of professionals at Redesign Interior.
Eclectic decor often means contrasting patterns, shades and colours, and although conventional design means going for less colour and contrast, when thought out properly, eclectic can be extraordinary! It's daring and unusual, but the courageous pattern of the sofa and rug will suit your dramatic persona.
Since eclectic decor is made up of bespoke items and furniture, this quirky coffee table is simply stunning and fits in wonderfully with the rest of the fascinating features of the interior. From this perspective we also catch a glimpse of the illumination in each corner, ideal for lighting up even the darkest living space.
Opt for a wooden table against the wall that can work as shelving or a diner style informal area. Quick meals will be a breeze or it can even be an overflow dining area when your dinner party gets too crowded.
Include drama with a fabulous focal wall in a vibrant shade of violet. The colour scheme is surprisingly amazing against the white ceiling and decorative features of the living room. From this perspective we admire the rectangular shelving fitted onto the wall, allowing for vases and objects to be stored high and out of sight.
A modern fireplace will keep this eclectic living room warm and toasty on a chilly winter day, while the funky lamps incorporate just enough illumination to enhance the decor. Simple shelving takes up less space on the wall and works well with the violet shade.
The strong violet shade of the focal wall and the beige tone of the three remaining walls work well together, making this sophisticated living space cosy and welcoming. The living room is also brimming with natural light, a perfect way to enhance the ambiance of cheerful and relaxing decor. This is how you get your home minimalist.