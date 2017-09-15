A luxurious family home in Johannesburg

So you're looking for funky, vibrant and eye-catching living room decor that is sure to amaze your guests. Well, have you considered the extraordinary detail of eclectic design? In this homify feature, we admire the brilliance of creativity and charm in the living room, through this cool and contemporary decor. Bold patterns, vibrant colours and unique yet quirky furniture pieces make up this fantastic interior, and we cannot wait to be inspired by this exciting, albeit rather daring design, by the team of professionals at Redesign Interior.