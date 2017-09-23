7 tips to make dark rooms look brighter

A dark room is often seen as gloomy and oppressive, but dark rooms wall colour doesn't need to be dull and dreary with help from homify. Light up dark rooms with glorious indirect or direct illumination, for a cosy and comfortable atmosphere. So if you're looking for colours to enhance dark rooms in your home, here are 7 awesome tips and tricks to incorporate a bright and cheery decor that is modern and eye-catching from all angles. Accessories, such as lamps, mirrors and glazing are easy to include and budget friendly. Let's take a look for decor inspiration!