10 seats that make the garden more beautiful

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Un JARDIN DESIGN chez soi , E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille Modern Garden
Your garden doesn't need to be dull and unpleasant, decorated in plastic chairs and ugly, tattered furniture. In this homify feature, we are inspired by 10 stunning sitting area ideas for the garden. Forget the wicker furniture, and replace them with these sleek and stunning designs instead. Stone, wood or even concrete will decorate the sitting area in your garden in no time. Let's take a look for inspiration!

1. Cosy garden house

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Garden Shed
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

The shed is usually the storage space for garden tools and small outdoor objects, but this one is also a cosy outdoor sitting area in the garden, complete with dining space. The roofed sitting area is usable throughout the seasons and offers a comfortable place to socialise with loved ones.

2. Rustic

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern living room
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

Enjoy this rustic inspired outdoor zone that has views of the garden and comfortable illumination, stone walls decorate the sitting area in the garden with a perfect ambiance.

3. Vibrant colours

Terraza Chill Out, DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz Tropical style garden
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz

DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz

Turquoise, yellow, blue and white are fun and funky colours to enhance this outdoor zone, the round sitting area in the garden has plenty of natural light, while hanging lamps provide illumination at dusk too.

4. A touch of Ibiza

Un JARDIN DESIGN chez soi , E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille Modern Garden
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille

Opt for the classic wooden pergola and your roofed sitting area in the garden will become a beautiful atmosphere for that outdoor summer party. Include some flowing fabrics and a pool area to upgrade your decor in a wonderful fashion.

5. Mediterranean flair

Antike Baustoffe, Antik-Stein Antik-Stein Classic style garden
Antik-Stein

Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

Stone walls and terracotta pots decorate the sitting area of this garden in sensational style, while the wooden and metal seating adds an enchanting Mediterranean flair.

6. Straightforward

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

This roofed sitting area in the garden is essential for a modern home, the timeless combinations of black, brown and grey as well as the straightforward design ensures that it will remain tasteful and trendy for years to come.

7. Spacious

Tropical Retreat , Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Tropical style garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Tropical Retreat

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

For those who always have plenty of guests or are part of a large family, have a look at this fabulous concept to the heart. An oversized couch and spacious outdoor table ensure decorate this siting area in the garden in stylish splendour.

8. Stylish sunbath

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air from the comfort of your terrace. The sitting area in the garden is decorated in  dark wood and light textiles.

9. North German alternative

Reihenhausgarten mit Teich, dirlenbach - garten mit stil dirlenbach - garten mit stil Scandinavian style garden
dirlenbach—garten mit stil

dirlenbach - garten mit stil
dirlenbach—garten mit stil
dirlenbach - garten mit stil

This basket style outdoor furniture is synonymous with North German alternative decor and ensures cool seating that is protected from the sun too. 

10. Enjoy Oriental

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Anna Paghera s.r.l.—Green Design

Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l.—Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design

In our final decorative and inspirational sitting area for the garden, we look at this oriental option with a captivating canopy that blends in perfectly with the rest of the outdoor greenery and ambiance. Have a look at The 10 most sensational stone garden pictures.

​15 foto’s van houtkaste vir jou huis
How have you decorated your garden sitting area?

