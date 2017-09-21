10 seats that make the garden more beautiful

Your garden doesn't need to be dull and unpleasant, decorated in plastic chairs and ugly, tattered furniture. In this homify feature, we are inspired by 10 stunning sitting area ideas for the garden. Forget the wicker furniture, and replace them with these sleek and stunning designs instead. Stone, wood or even concrete will decorate the sitting area in your garden in no time. Let's take a look for inspiration!
The shed is usually the storage space for garden tools and small outdoor objects, but this one is also a cosy outdoor sitting area in the garden, complete with dining space. The roofed sitting area is usable throughout the seasons and offers a comfortable place to socialise with loved ones.
Enjoy this rustic inspired outdoor zone that has views of the garden and comfortable illumination, stone walls decorate the sitting area in the garden with a perfect ambiance.
Turquoise, yellow, blue and white are fun and funky colours to enhance this outdoor zone, the round sitting area in the garden has plenty of natural light, while hanging lamps provide illumination at dusk too.
Opt for the classic wooden pergola and your roofed sitting area in the garden will become a beautiful atmosphere for that outdoor summer party. Include some flowing fabrics and a pool area to upgrade your decor in a wonderful fashion.
Stone walls and terracotta pots decorate the sitting area of this garden in sensational style, while the wooden and metal seating adds an enchanting Mediterranean flair.
This roofed sitting area in the garden is essential for a modern home, the timeless combinations of black, brown and grey as well as the straightforward design ensures that it will remain tasteful and trendy for years to come.
For those who always have plenty of guests or are part of a large family, have a look at this fabulous concept to the heart. An oversized couch and spacious outdoor table ensure decorate this siting area in the garden in stylish splendour.
Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air from the comfort of your terrace. The sitting area in the garden is decorated in dark wood and light textiles.
This basket style outdoor furniture is synonymous with North German alternative decor and ensures cool seating that is protected from the sun too.
This basket style outdoor furniture is synonymous with North German alternative decor and ensures cool seating that is protected from the sun too.