5 tips to modernise old apartments

Large windows, high ceilings and ornate patterns adorn this vintage bathroom, but it's the new bath tub, stylish flooring and minimal design that will furnish this old building classily. You don't need to opt for sleek tiles to decorate the floors and walls of a bathroom, wooden flooring can be brought into the modern age with a lacquer to protect it against the humidity and moisture. White is a classic choice that will remain trendy for years to come, so bear that in mind when planning your bathroom layout and design.