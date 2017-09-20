6 ideas for the wall colours of your bedroom

So, you've decided that your bedroom needs a change of colour and lighting to look and feel vibrant, relaxing or comfortable. Well, in this homify feature, we look at wall colour ideas for the bedroom that are sure to enhance your space. We've included everything from the dark and different to cool and calm and even bright shades that will upgrade your bedroom wall colour in elegance and sophistication. Let's take a look at the fascinating colour choices in this article and see which tips and tricks inspire your bedroom revamp.