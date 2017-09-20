6 ideas for the wall colours of your bedroom

So, you've decided that your bedroom needs a change of colour and lighting to look and feel vibrant, relaxing or comfortable. Well, in this homify feature, we look at wall colour ideas for the bedroom that are sure to enhance your space. We've included everything from the dark and different to cool and calm and even bright shades that will upgrade your bedroom wall colour in elegance and sophistication. Let's take a look at the fascinating colour choices in this article and see which tips and tricks inspire your bedroom revamp.
Red is associated with energy and heat and according to Asian tradition, it's a lucky colour that is symbolic of happiness. Here we can see just how this eye-catching colour scheme can enhance the bedroom wall colour, and when paired with shades of red, white and grey, the bedroom is modern and eclectic.
If you're looking for a touch of nature to decorate the sleeping quarters of your home, then lime green is an ideal wall colours option for any bedroom, be it the master suite or guest room. The walls are simple, while the decor has a rustic element with hanging chandeliers and darker wooden tones, while the all-white bed linen adds that hotel inspired charm for cosy comfort. Green is connected with fresh appeal and youthful charm, while being associated with spring and paradise.
Wall colours in the bedroom don't need to be over the top, and if you're thinking about which colour for the bedroom? Then consider the neutral and pleasant element of taupe. It works well as an accent colour and can even be blended with other neutral shades, such as grey, cream and beige. It's classic and luxurious enough for a romantic bedroom that acts as an escape from the world of work and family drama.
It may not be the first choice for your bedroom wall colour and decor, but there's something so sophisticated about this sultry hue. It's important to break the dark tone with a lighter colour and white is the superb choice, for contrast and modernity. Monochrome detail is easy to incorporate, trendy and when paired with varying shades of grey, the wall colour in the bedroom is simply stunning.
If daring and magnificent colour suits your personality and wall colour of the bedroom, then gold should be perfect for your decor. There's something majestic, noble and delicate about this design and with so much brilliant illumination, the jacquard textured bed linen is cheerful and stylish.
Our final wall colours for the bedroom are playful and funky, violet and lavender are easy on the eye, calming yet vibrant. Violet represents intellect and thinking and will add sensuality to your home if you aren't sure which colour to include in your bedroom. The walls can be combined with all-white or metallic accessories and the clean lines of minimalism.