A modern home for three generations

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
It's not a new idea to have three generations of family living together in one house. In fact, it's an old tradition to look after the elderly, especially in Asian communities. However, in this homify feature, we look at a sophisticated house that ensures privacy for each family unit, while still allowing for socialising and comfort. The six families all live together in this awesome structure, and we are excited to visit and admire this inspirational house that fuses freedom and function perfectly with imagination. Interested? Well, have a look at the amazing images to help you with your own house design. It's a safe option to look after older parents in the modern age and we look forward to exploring each corner.

1. An aerial view of this sensational modern house

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

2. Another aerial view of this house, but from a rear angle

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

There's so much space around this lovely home!

3. Built into the hillside with privacy in mind

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

4. There's a comfortable outdoor area located on the ground floor

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

5. Skylights are perfectly placed to enhance sunshine

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

6. Pedestrian view from the street

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

It's private and safe from prying eyes.

7. It looks like two separate buildings, but the cubes are each couples private quarters

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

8. It looks fresh and fascinating compared to the architecture next door

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

9. So much sunshine

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

10. The architects included public and private living spaces as well as an entertainment area

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

11. The layout of the private and public areas as well as the outdoor terrace

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

12. Another aerial view that admires the orientation of each and every floor

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

13. The bedrooms are wrapped in the stability and privacy of this structure

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

14. The simple appearance looks like a rendered image, but it actually exists

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

15. Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air during summer, or play in the shade of the roof on a rainy winter day

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

16. An adorable garden, essential for afternoon tea

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

17. Here's a view of the garden from the rooftop terrace, it's clean, minimalist and modern

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

18. Catch a glimpse of the forest and mountain from the rooftop terrace

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

19. Here's another angle to admire the sensational landscape and gorgeous greenery

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

20. A corner of the balcony can be dedicated to nature lovers

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

21. A wonderful living room brimming with natural light

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern living room
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

22. Admire the view of the garden from the comfort of your interior

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern living room
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

23. This open plan living space incorporates a sleek kitchen too

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern living room
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

24. Recharge in the comfort of your neutral colour corridor

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

25. Large windows enhance spacious design

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

26. Decorate the staircase like a museum or art gallery

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

27. A kids bedroom can be courageous, funky and creative

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern style bedroom
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

28. We head outside again to admire the glorious sunshine decorating the walls

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

29. The rear view showcases the vertical interaction between the apartments

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

We have come to the end of this fantastic modern structure, perfect for a large, growing family. You may need to rethink your own home and design, but contact a professional of course! How about these 9 fresh ideas for your home entrance?

The 6 most beautiful ideas for high walls
What do you think about this housing option?

