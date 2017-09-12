A modern home for three generations

It's not a new idea to have three generations of family living together in one house. In fact, it's an old tradition to look after the elderly, especially in Asian communities. However, in this homify feature, we look at a sophisticated house that ensures privacy for each family unit, while still allowing for socialising and comfort. The six families all live together in this awesome structure, and we are excited to visit and admire this inspirational house that fuses freedom and function perfectly with imagination. Interested? Well, have a look at the amazing images to help you with your own house design. It's a safe option to look after older parents in the modern age and we look forward to exploring each corner.