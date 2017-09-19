Your browser is out-of-date.

15 amazing ideas for small bedrooms

homify Modern style bedroom
Decorating and designing a beautiful bedroom means you need to pay special attention to colour, layout and lighting. However, small bedrooms often require a bit more thought when it comes to furniture, orientation and even colour scheme. In this homify feature, we look at 15 amazing solutions for small bedrooms. So, just because space is limited, doesn't mean you should forget about clever decorative solutions altogether. This helpful guide is filled with tips and tricks to get the most out of your petite space, let's take a look!

1. Different wall design

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Distract the eye from the size of the room with a stylish vinyl wall stick that will decorate small bedrooms in drama and fancy detail. Another option is one bright focal wall to add a fascinating feature in a modern bedroom.

2. Mirrored

homify Modern style bedroom
Maximise space and illumination with a large mirror and decorate small bedrooms in pretty detail and comfortable bed linen.

3. Clever storage

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
So you don't have a cupboard in the small bedroom, no problem… dramatic curtains do the same job and take up less space too.

4. Design with daylight

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Natural light will enhance that cosy appeal, especially in a bedroom with a small space. Do away with those bulky curtains and let the light shine in, and if you want a darker room at night, then simple blinds will do the trick.

5. Home office

마이크로하우스 리모델링, OUA 오유에이 OUA 오유에이 Modern kitchen
Integrate your work office into a corner of your small bedroom, and folding desk will take up less space, allowing for movement in your tiny space.

6. Vibrant

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
You may think that bright colours are a terrible choice for small bedrooms, but if they are properly incorporated, vibrant textures and colours can enhance the space dramatically.

7. Under the bed

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
No room for a large wardrobe in the bedroom? No problem, just integrate a few drawers under the bed and your storage issue will be sorted for your bedroom with a small layout. 

8. Folding beds

Casa AD - Barcelona, IF arquitectos IF arquitectos Eclectic style bedroom
Folding furniture, such as this bed is a great idea to create space in the room. Think of this bed that can be stowed away if you have a studio apartment or as solutions for small bedrooms.

9. The large closet

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
A large closet surprisingly maximises space in small bedrooms by organising storage for anything and everything else.

​10. Simple

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist bedroom
Less can be more in a small bedroom, just include only the essentials, such as the bed, a lamp and a TV. Minimalist design, neutral colours and wooden floors makes this bedroom the ideal space to enjoy peace and quiet.

11. Industrial look

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
Exposed bricks are another option for a focal wall in a small bedroom, and with its industrial appeal, this space is cool and contemporary.

12. Let there be light

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
Natural light, as mentioned previously will enhance and decorate small bedrooms. This design is ultimately shabby chic and romantic!

​13. Practical

Квартира в Стамбуле, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
You don't need to build shelves to store towels in your small bedroom, a repurposed ladder can be a stylish storage rack too.

14. Mottos and messages

homify Industrial style bedroom
Incorporate a bit of your personality with a motto on the bedroom wall.

15. Furniture

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Our final look at solutions for small bedrooms has to be the built-in bed that enhances storage even in the most petite space. Here are 9 easy ways to make your bedroom look bigger.

​Hoe om ‘n pragtige tuintjie in ‘n klein spasie te geniet
How have you decorated your small bedroom?

