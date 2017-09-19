15 amazing ideas for small bedrooms

Decorating and designing a beautiful bedroom means you need to pay special attention to colour, layout and lighting. However, small bedrooms often require a bit more thought when it comes to furniture, orientation and even colour scheme. In this homify feature, we look at 15 amazing solutions for small bedrooms. So, just because space is limited, doesn't mean you should forget about clever decorative solutions altogether. This helpful guide is filled with tips and tricks to get the most out of your petite space, let's take a look!