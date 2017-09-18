11 counters that make small kitchens perfect

Kitchens are the space where a family comes together, when it comes to cooking, eating or talking, a kitchen with a bar is essential for extra storage, working space and even an informal dining area. But, if you're looking for tips and tricks to include a kitchen bar in your small kitchen, then these 11 counters will make the perfect choice for your modern home. Sleek, stylish and eye-catching, a bar in the kitchen is useful and elegant, regardless of whether your interior is open plan or separated spaces. Let's be inspired by these designer options.