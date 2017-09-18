11 counters that make small kitchens perfect

Kitchens are the space where a family comes together, when it comes to cooking, eating or talking, a kitchen with a bar is essential for extra storage, working space and even an informal dining area. But, if you're looking for tips and tricks to include a kitchen bar in your small kitchen, then these 11 counters will make the perfect choice for your modern home. Sleek, stylish and eye-catching, a bar in the kitchen is useful and elegant, regardless of whether your interior is open plan or separated spaces. Let's be inspired by these designer options.
You can also enhance your space by placing your stove on the bar in your kitchen. The white lacquered wooden panel offers a wonderful warm contrast to the wooden table, while upholstered designer chairs exude a noble touch.
The modern counter has a sophisticated design and its stainless steel worktop is fantastic in this kitchen with a bar. It's an open plan layout that incorporates an informal dining area for quick meals and dining table for family get events in one space.
Think of maximising space in your small kitchen with a bar and go for a U-shape minimalist decor, with red chairs for that cheerful contrast against an all-white kitchen.
This lovely light touch of green in a minimalist white kitchen is an awesome way of incorporating a touch of personality in the kitchen with a bar. It's another U-shape layout, but it's great for a contemporary home in the city.
This kitchen bar for a small kitchen has wooden elements that enhances a simple rustic design with white countertops for a sophisticated element. A bar in the kitchen will not only enhance storage, but also workspace and seating.
Mix up your kitchen design with a contrasting colour scheme, such as this blue and white option, this is the ideal kitchen bar for a small kitchen. Just remember to include brilliant illumination in the right corners.
This special kitchen incorporates an exposed concrete counter with open pipes for an industrial element. The colour scheme is simple, yet fashionable and the built-in bar of this kitchen is pretty perfect. The parquet flooring adds a cosy charm that is easy on the eye, yet rustic too.
How about this small kitchen with a bar that exudes shabby chic romance?
Although this kitchen is not really that small, the bar in the kitchen enhances workspace, a dining area, extra cabinets and drawers. It has a beach style appeal that is warm, welcoming and friendly.
The future of kitchen design is asymmetrical. So just because your modern home has a small kitchen, shouldn't mean the bar area is neglected.
We've reached the end of this feature, which looks at the bar in the kitchen. It's important to bear in mind that a U-shape kitchen has a modern design with an optimal layout and storage. The red hanging lights and colour scheme makes for a kitchen with personality.