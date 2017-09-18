Your browser is out-of-date.

11 counters that make small kitchens perfect

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa - Praia de Tabatinga, Hurban Liv Arquitetura & Interiores Hurban Liv Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Kitchens are the space where a family comes together, when it comes to cooking, eating or talking, a kitchen with a bar is essential for extra storage, working space and even an informal dining area. But, if you're looking for tips and tricks to include a kitchen bar in your small kitchen, then these 11 counters will make the perfect choice for your modern home. Sleek, stylish and eye-catching, a bar in the kitchen is useful and elegant, regardless of whether your interior is open plan or separated spaces. Let's be inspired by these designer options.

1. Classic

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
You can also enhance your space by placing your stove on the bar in your kitchen. The white lacquered wooden panel offers a wonderful warm contrast to the wooden table, while upholstered designer chairs exude a noble touch.

2. Workspace

One Roof House, mlnp architects mlnp architects Modern dining room
The modern counter has a sophisticated design and its stainless steel worktop is fantastic in this kitchen with a bar. It's an open plan layout that incorporates an informal dining area for quick meals and dining table for family get events in one space.

3. Red

Casa - Praia de Tabatinga, Hurban Liv Arquitetura & Interiores Hurban Liv Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Think of maximising space in your small kitchen with a bar and go for a U-shape minimalist decor, with red chairs for that cheerful contrast against an all-white kitchen.

4. Summer breeze

Kitchen homify Kitchen MDF White
Kitchen

This lovely light touch of green in a minimalist white kitchen is an awesome way of incorporating a touch of personality in the kitchen with a bar. It's another U-shape layout, but it's great for a contemporary home in the city.

5. Rustic

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
This kitchen bar for a small kitchen has wooden elements that enhances a simple rustic design with white countertops for a sophisticated element. A bar in the kitchen will not only enhance storage, but also workspace and seating.

6. Colourful

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
Mix up your kitchen design with a contrasting colour scheme, such as this blue and white option, this is the ideal kitchen bar for a small kitchen. Just remember to include brilliant illumination in the right corners.

7. Industrial look

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
This special kitchen incorporates an exposed concrete counter with open pipes for an industrial element. The colour scheme is simple, yet fashionable and the built-in bar of this kitchen is pretty perfect. The parquet flooring adds a cosy charm that is easy on the eye, yet rustic too.

​ 8. Romantic

Дом в Санкт-Петербурге, студия Design3F студия Design3F Kitchen
How about this small kitchen with a bar that exudes shabby chic romance?

9. Workspace

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern kitchen
Wickham House

Although this kitchen is not really that small, the bar in the kitchen enhances workspace, a dining area, extra cabinets and drawers. It has a beach style appeal that is warm, welcoming and friendly.

​10. Futuristic

Une cuisine remise au goût du jour, Atelier Cuisine Atelier Cuisine Modern kitchen
The future of kitchen design is asymmetrical. So just because your modern home has a small kitchen, shouldn't mean the bar area is neglected.

11. Another U-shape

Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley, Twenty 5 Design Twenty 5 Design Modern kitchen
Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley

We've reached the end of this feature, which looks at the bar in the kitchen. It's important to bear in mind that a U-shape kitchen has a modern design with an optimal layout and storage. The red hanging lights and colour scheme makes for a kitchen with personality. Here are 6 simple touches to give your kitchen a magazine look.

Do you have a bar in your small kitchen?

